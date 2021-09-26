Jim McKee: The power of the press in Lincoln

In 1882 the second German language paper, the Lincoln Freie Presse began circulation first as a Democrat paper but quickly becoming independent editorially. The paper’s original owner, Godfrey Bluehdorn, sold the paper to J. D. Kluetsch two years later when the city directory claimed the seven-column, eight-page weekly was “the youngest but the most successful German paper in the state.”

In 1892 the Freie Presse officed at 146 S. 11th St. while the YMCA had moved into their new building on the southwest corner of 13th and N streets. The following year an editorial in the Freie Presse called Lincoln the “second most German city it Nebraska.”

In 1897 Press Publishing, which would become the printer of several English and German newspapers, grew out of the Freie Presse. The following year the Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer organized along with Die Welt, both printed by Press Publishing.

The Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer was later absorbed by the National Farmer/Haus und Buernfreund and moved to Wisconsin. As the YMCA moved to their new building on the northeast corner of 13th and P streets in 1900, Press Publishing moved into their old building, renaming it the Press Building. By that time Press Publishing had grown to 35 employees and had a circulation of 175,000 for its weekly papers.