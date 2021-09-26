Jim McKee: The power of the press in Lincoln

It’s not surprising that newspapers, which formed one of the earliest businesses in new villages, became the community’s printers. Small towns could seldom provide enough business for job printers and because newspapers had printing presses, the combination was obvious.
In Lincoln a German community formed with German immigrants who had lived in Russia and settled primarily in what became known as the South Bottoms.
A second wave, from another province, came in 1888, forming the community known as the North Bottoms. As the percentage of German-speaking Lincolnites increased a demand for newspapers printed in their native language also grew.
The first Lincoln-based German language newspaper appeared in 1871 when the Staats-Zeitung moved to Lincoln from Nebraska City utilizing the presses of the State Journal whose first issue, in 1867, was printed in Nebraska City as well. The State Journal’s first office and printing plant was on the southwest corner of Ninth and O streets.
The third Lincoln newspaper came in 1868 when The Statesman, a Democrat-leaning paper, which originally operated in Omaha and Nebraska city, was moved to the capital city by Augustus Harvey and established offices on the west side of 10th Street between N and O streets. They were followed by The Politician, which soon changed its name to the Lincoln Leader, with offices on the southeast corner of 10th and O streets and became known as being “radical in politics.”
In 1882 the second German language paper, the Lincoln Freie Presse began circulation first as a Democrat paper but quickly becoming independent editorially. The paper’s original owner, Godfrey Bluehdorn, sold the paper to J. D. Kluetsch two years later when the city directory claimed the seven-column, eight-page weekly was “the youngest but the most successful German paper in the state.”
In 1892 the Freie Presse officed at 146 S. 11th St. while the YMCA had moved into their new building on the southwest corner of 13th and N streets. The following year an editorial in the Freie Presse called Lincoln the “second most German city it Nebraska.”
In 1897 Press Publishing, which would become the printer of several English and German newspapers, grew out of the Freie Presse. The following year the Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer organized along with Die Welt, both printed by Press Publishing.
The Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer was later absorbed by the National Farmer/Haus und Buernfreund and moved to Wisconsin. As the YMCA moved to their new building on the northeast corner of 13th and P streets in 1900, Press Publishing moved into their old building, renaming it the Press Building. By that time Press Publishing had grown to 35 employees and had a circulation of 175,000 for its weekly papers.
Unfortunately, the great circulation came mostly as a result of H. Nagel’s “purloining” the customer list from Germania Publishing in Milwaukee. Germania’s owner George Brumder demanded that the list either be returned to him or that he be allowed to buy Press Publishing. If neither option was completed, he announced he would sue. Nagel decided to sell, and W. W. Enders became the Lincoln-based manager for Germania.
In January of 1901 William Jennings Bryan formed the Commoner newspaper with his brother Charles as editor. Although their offices were around the corner on 12th Street, the Commoner was printed by Press Publishing.
By 1910 both the Freie Presse and the Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer offered a year’s subscription to their weekly editions for 85 cents. The Press Building then also had seven offices as well as apartments on the upper floors. Press Publishing advertised, in 1911, that they were the “publishers of the two largest German newspapers in the United States” while the Press Building listed tenants with 10 offices including two physicians, one dentist and five apartments.
In 1913 Lincoln produced 38 daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly newspapers and was well on its way to becoming one of the largest mailers of newspapers in the U.S. The Freie Presse had the “largest circulation of any German language newspaper printed in the United States [and] Deutsch-Amerikan Farmer had the largest circulation of any agricultural weekly in the world.”
Most of this success was thanks to Press Publishing having “one of the biggest presses west of Chicago,” printing on rolls in two colors with a capacity of 4,800 eight-page papers per hour. The Press Building gave way to Rupert’s Pharmacy on the street level of the new Chapin Building, then a savings and loan and now a bank while the YMCA moved from 13th and P to the old Capital Hotel and now has no downtown presence.
