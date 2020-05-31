Jim McKee: The history of Lincoln's Block 29

Many of Lincoln’s downtown blocks have stories to tell. Block 29 went, with Nebraska’s becoming a U. S. Territory, from federal to territorial ownership, to an unorganized statewide society to the city of Lincoln to perhaps the oldest extant business in the city and now, under another corporation’s ownership, it seems likely to become a high rise hotel.
When Nebraska became state in 1867 the capital was legislatively moved to the village of Lancaster which was renamed Lincoln. The state then assumed ownership of the village with the Nebraska Capital Commission ordering a new plat drawn divided into lots which were auctioned to finance a capitol, university, penitentiary and insane asylum.
Tracts were also set aside for schools, a park, market square, county courthouse, university and capitol, with Block 29 designated the “Historical Block.” Presumably this block would be for the use of the Nebraska Historical Society, which had been founded “in the capital city of Omaha” in 1858 but never really organized.
Block 29, sometimes indicated as being in “North Lincoln” and bounded by Ninth, 10th, X and Y streets which was southwest of “University Place,” the four-square-block area destined for the University of Nebraska. In September of 1867 articles of incorporation were filed for the State Historical and Library Association.
The federal government began planning a post office, federal courthouse and customs house for Lincoln in 1873 and asked the city of Lincoln to transfer the Market Square block at 9th and O Streets for their use.
Because the state had given the block to the city specifically for use as a market square, the city requested and received legislative permission to sell the block to the federal government. The Legislature’s only requirement was that the city create a new block as a market square.
Because the State Historical and Library Association had made no effort to officially organize after incorporation and done nothing to accept or develop Block 29, the city simply converted it as the new Market Square which, by 1879, had become a farmers' market, camp ground and parking lot.
In August of 1878 former Gov. Robert Furnas called a meeting at Lincoln’s Commercial Hotel on the southwest corner of 11th and P streets, which set the wheels in motion for that September when the by-laws and constitution for the Nebraska State Historical Society were approved.
The following January the society met at the University of Nebraska and initiated the “historical block question,” which approached the Legislature in hopes of their regaining title to Block 29. The next month an act to that end was passed in the Nebraska House but was never acted on in the Senate.
The question was raised again in the next legislative session with out-state sentiment saying that “Lincoln [had] stolen the historical block.” In April the society filed a suit in Lancaster County District Court to regain the block, but the court ruled in favor of the city.
By 1884 a tiny structure had been built by the city on the southeast corner of Block 29 and a windmill erected directly to its west. The block was then shown as “Historical Block/Hay Market” on fire maps. The city then moved to clear the block of its “market” function by passing a city ordinance requiring that a permanent hitching post be erected in front of all places selling anything. It would seem, in retrospect, that this act flew in the face of the Legislature’s requirement that the city furnish a new market square to replace the O Street market, but no action was taken or mentioned.
The city then proceeded to build a two-story, brick city hall, fire department and police department with wooden sidewalks on the southeast corner of Block 29 in 1886.
The Historic Block question arose again in 1905 when the city, after considerable negotiation, agreed to purchase a half block site on the northeast corner of 16th and H streets for the historical society’s use. A 46 by 50 foot basement was then completed, and when no further completion funds were granted by the Legislature, it was roofed over for the society’s use as storage.
In 1932 the city’s building on Block 29, then without the city hall, which had interestingly moved into the old O Street federal building in 1906, was razed and a new two-story, brick, police, fire and health department building was completed which occupied virtually the entire half block along 10th Street.
With the new downtown fire station completed and police department relocated to the County-City Building finished in the late 1960s, Block 29 was again an empty parking lot until 2000 when a new 110,000 square foot Lincoln Journal-Star Printing Company plant opened there.
Now with the Lincolns newspaper's production being done in Omaha by the World-Herald, Block 29 has been sold to Drury Development Company of St. Louis with plans for a new downtown high-rise hotel.
