Jim McKee: The history of Lincoln's Block 29

Because the state had given the block to the city specifically for use as a market square, the city requested and received legislative permission to sell the block to the federal government. The Legislature’s only requirement was that the city create a new block as a market square.

Because the State Historical and Library Association had made no effort to officially organize after incorporation and done nothing to accept or develop Block 29, the city simply converted it as the new Market Square which, by 1879, had become a farmers' market, camp ground and parking lot.

In August of 1878 former Gov. Robert Furnas called a meeting at Lincoln’s Commercial Hotel on the southwest corner of 11th and P streets, which set the wheels in motion for that September when the by-laws and constitution for the Nebraska State Historical Society were approved.

The following January the society met at the University of Nebraska and initiated the “historical block question,” which approached the Legislature in hopes of their regaining title to Block 29. The next month an act to that end was passed in the Nebraska House but was never acted on in the Senate.