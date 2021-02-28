Jim McKee: The history of a Lincoln loading dock

In 1966, not too long before the above photo, the Salvation Army Citadel Church was listed on the corner of 11th and Q, then to the east was State Printing, a six-apartment building and just barely visible to the right is University Publishing and School Supply.

Also, in 1966 Bruce Schlaebitz designed a new Salvation Army building on the southwest corner of Eighth and P streets which replaced the 1885 Tremont House Hotel which had, through the years, become the office for Grainger Brothers wholesale grocery, which itself had grown and absorbed its neighbors before outgrowing and leaving the area. When the Salvation Army moved into its new building their old structure at 11th and Q was put up for sale.

In 1964 the Knights of Pythias, a non-sectarian, fraternal and secret society was founded in Washington, D.C., and became the first fraternal organization to have a charter approved by an act of Congress. The Knights of Pythias formed in Omaha in 1869 and Lincoln Lodge No. 1 was established with 32 members in 1873, meeting at their hall on the southeast corner of 10th and O streets. After several moves, the Knights settled at 1024 P St. and opened a second lodge at 4719½ Prescott in College View. When the Salvation Army moved to their new store at Eighth and P, their former 11th and Q hall was obtained by the Knights of Pythias.