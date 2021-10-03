 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim McKee: The Edison of the West in Ogallala
0 Comments
editor's pick topical
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: The Edison of the West in Ogallala

  • 0
edison

This ad for Good-All Electronics appeared in several magazines and featured Good-All’s Platform base capacitors which became the company’s mainstay in the 1950s.

 COURTESY IMAGE

When someone mentions Ogallala, most immediately think of Lake McConaughy, touristy Front Street or the legendary Boot Hill Cemetery.

Some will also recall it was on the Oregon and Chisholm trails, was near Gill’s Pony Express Station and, after the arrival of the Union Pacific Railroad in 1867, became a wild and untamed terminus for Texas cattle.

A very few will remember it as the home of Robert Goodall, known by many worldwide as the Edison of the west, though many histories of Keith County mention him only in passing and a couple of respected historians do not even mention him.

Henry E. Goodall was born in London in 1849. In 1872 he arrived in Nebraska vowing to go west “as far as the train would take him.” The rails ended at Howard, Nebraska, where he homesteaded and built a house, probably of sod.

Henry was admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 1889 though he continued to operate a 950-acre ranch at Korty, Nebraska. On Oct. 8, 1891, his son Robert Aldrich Goodall was born at Grant, Nebraska. Henry, his wife Clarise and son Robert moved to Ogallala in 1897 where Henry began a law practice.

Jim McKee: The power of the press in Lincoln

Around the turn of the century Anna Gray Clark bought the Democrat-leaning Keith County News from G. F. Cooper while Carrie Goodall purchased the Republican Argus. This led to friendly editorial competition between the two political factions and newspapers and also furnished readers a balance of opinions.

In 1909 Robert graduated from Ogallala High School, received his bachelor's degree from Doane College in Crete in 1913 then attended the Omaha Horological Institute.

While still a student at Doane, Robert obtained an electrician’s license and, after completing the year-long Omaha course in only four months, went to work at Jonathan Lucas’ jewelry store in Ogallala.

Jim McKee: The story of a ghost zoo in Loup City

Scarcely a year later, Robert purchased the store and began experimenting and inventing in the backroom. Within a short time, he had perfected an electric watch and clock cleaning machine and a new type of soldering iron for detailed work. It is unclear exactly when the retail jewelry store closed but in 1927 Robert invented a non-synchronized talking machine designed to adapt silent films to sound. By the following year he had developed a commercial welder, a walking lawn sprinkler, a “cold light” for use by physicians and dentists and expanded into the area of sound equipment for movie theaters.

By World War II, Goodall Electric Co. had not only introduced a spin casting fishing reel but, with nearly 1,000 employees, at a point where Ogallala’s entire population was less than 3,000, developed a new electrical rectifier and capacitor which he sold to the U.S. Navy for proximity fuses.

The company name changed slightly in 1944 to the Good-All Manufacturing Company and advertised “Good-All’s Goods are Always Good.” In businesses only tangentially related, Robert had interests in oil and owned motion picture theaters in Grant, Lyman, North Platte, Ong and Sutherland.

Jim McKee: How phones came to Lincoln

By the early 1950s Good-All’s major capacitor customer became Eastman Kodak. In 1953 Robert and Clarice donated the old American Legion building to the city becoming the Goodall Public Library. Later in 1953 Robert died leaving Clarice not only the beneficiary of the businesses but as “the first woman president of an oil company in the United States.” A separate corporation, Ogallala Electronics, began producing foil coils in 1961 and resumed making rectifiers in 1964.

The business was still healthy in 1984 when the sale of capacitors alone reached $8,840,000 but, in that year, Clarice Goodall died at the age of 93. At that point the Goodall family had donated the Goodall Science Building at Doane College, the Redfern Boys' Ranch, the Goodall Recreation Center in Ogallala, and the city’s Goodall Public Library.

In 1987 most of the corporation was sold to TRW (Thompson-Ramo-Wooldridge) with the capacitor division ending up as Shizuki Electronics. The family name lives on as the Goodall Recreation Center and Goodall Drive in Ogallala but the Goodall Public Library at 203 W. A St. has been replaced by the Kathleen Lute Library.

Jim McKee: Brainard's favorite son is star

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News