Jim McKee: The Edison of the West in Ogallala

When someone mentions Ogallala, most immediately think of Lake McConaughy, touristy Front Street or the legendary Boot Hill Cemetery.

Some will also recall it was on the Oregon and Chisholm trails, was near Gill’s Pony Express Station and, after the arrival of the Union Pacific Railroad in 1867, became a wild and untamed terminus for Texas cattle.

A very few will remember it as the home of Robert Goodall, known by many worldwide as the Edison of the west, though many histories of Keith County mention him only in passing and a couple of respected historians do not even mention him.

Henry E. Goodall was born in London in 1849. In 1872 he arrived in Nebraska vowing to go west “as far as the train would take him.” The rails ended at Howard, Nebraska, where he homesteaded and built a house, probably of sod.

Henry was admitted to the Nebraska Bar in 1889 though he continued to operate a 950-acre ranch at Korty, Nebraska. On Oct. 8, 1891, his son Robert Aldrich Goodall was born at Grant, Nebraska. Henry, his wife Clarise and son Robert moved to Ogallala in 1897 where Henry began a law practice.