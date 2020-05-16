Jim McKee: The check that time forgot

My mail usually brings queries, sometimes corrections, occasionally ideas for future columns or a photograph looking for a home. The above, seemingly just a small scrap of paper, written in longhand, arrived in a plain envelope with no explanation and no return address.
It still caught my attention, though it conveyed almost no information. Written in Nebraska City before statehood, four names were included, only one of which meant anything to me viz. “Kinney.” As always, I immediately wondered if there was a story there.
The note simply indicated they would pay the Missouri Democrat “one dollar and change.” In essence it was a holographic/handwritten check of sorts, a not uncommon item from the 19th century though usually the name of a bank would have been included wherein the bank was instructed to pay funds from the writer’s account to another party.
In the 20th century such notes began to be uniformly written to include the date, payer, party to be paid, the amount to be paid, the date, name of a bank and signature.
Any bit of paper could thus be used, in fact there was apparently no requirement that paper itself was even a requirement. A friend of my father who farmed east of Bethany hired a man to shingle his barn but on the first morning the man was found napping instead of shingling. Mr. Wettenkamp promptly fired him, but the man insisted on one hour’s pay. Mr. Wettenkamp picked up a shingle and wrote a “check” on it in lead pencil which was ultimately discovered in his safe deposit box ... cancelled.
By World War II banks issued preprinted forms which simply had to be filled in. My father’s business had a drawer filled with various Nebraska banks’ so-called counter checks. If one didn’t have exactly the correct bank’s name, the customer would simply cross out the printed name and insert the right one. That all ended in 1958 when each bank’s “number” was printed in magnetic ink at the bottom, allowing identification to be read by machine. Soon each account in every bank had its own number as well and so-called counter checks disappeared.
The name Holly, on the above, belonged to Judge Charles F. Holly, a law partner of Mr. Kinney’s, who was president of the short-lived Nebraska City Insurance Co. in 1857 and owned two slaves who were later sold for $400, then taken to Missouri.
On April 3, 1857 the steamboat Hannibal left St. Louis bound for Nebraska City, a trip of 1,400 miles advertised to take 21 days. On board were 300 passengers among which were 200 Mormons ultimately headed for Utah.
When the boat was grounded on a sandbar, 35 of the otherwise bored passengers decided to form a Nebraska colony and establish a city. The Nebraska Association thus formed, elected Judge John Fitch Kinney as its president.
The steamboat finally arrived in Nebraska City on May 2 and two weeks later two exploration parties set out to examine sites for the proposed colony, one headed directly west, the other to the southwest. On May 22 the groups reconvened and settled on a site in Gage County, which was named Beatrice after Judge Kinney’s daughter Julia Beatrice. The city of Beatrice was then formally announced and established July 4, 1857.
The Missouri Democrat (there was also a newspaper named the Missouri Republican) was a four-page, seven-column paper published in St. Louis from 1852 to 1868 by William Hill and William McKee, who had previously published the Barnburner in 1848. The Missouri Democrat, which officed on Third Street near Pine Street in St. Louis, became very successful and well-known as being pro-Union and interestingly extremely pro-Abraham Lincoln despite the word Democrat in its name. Because of the small amount of money involved, one assumes the “check” was written for either a small advertisement or perhaps a subscription for the newspaper.
Mr. Howard, whose name appears on the “check” was a member of the Merchant’s Exchange and active in the St. Louis wheat trade.
There is really no way to know much more about the insignificant bit of paper but as far as I know, I’m unrelated to William McKee. If the check ever reached the Missouri Democrat in St. Louis, it was apparently never cashed as it is not cancelled. Recent attempts to cash it have been unsuccessful, but it does still have some interesting tales to tell and raises other questions including, who sent it to me.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!