Jim McKee: The check that time forgot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My mail usually brings queries, sometimes corrections, occasionally ideas for future columns or a photograph looking for a home. The above, seemingly just a small scrap of paper, written in longhand, arrived in a plain envelope with no explanation and no return address.

It still caught my attention, though it conveyed almost no information. Written in Nebraska City before statehood, four names were included, only one of which meant anything to me viz. “Kinney.” As always, I immediately wondered if there was a story there.

The note simply indicated they would pay the Missouri Democrat “one dollar and change.” In essence it was a holographic/handwritten check of sorts, a not uncommon item from the 19th century though usually the name of a bank would have been included wherein the bank was instructed to pay funds from the writer’s account to another party.

In the 20th century such notes began to be uniformly written to include the date, payer, party to be paid, the amount to be paid, the date, name of a bank and signature.