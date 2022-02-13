Jim McKee: The birth of Antelope Park in Lincoln

Lincoln is home to a number of creeks, all of which empty into Salt Creek, and virtually all were not named before the village of Lancaster was renamed Lincoln as the first state capital in 1867.

As the population grew with statehood, all of the water courses were named, and by 1880 all but the most minor were identified, although what would today be termed downtown, was a virtual spiderweb of arroyos left as the salt lake which covered the city as far as 70th to the east and Superior/Havelock Avenue to the north, slowly receded.

Today’s Antelope Creek, which rises a mile north of Cheney in Section 14 of Grant Precinct or about 91st and Pine Lake Road, was certainly known by name as early as 1870 when the city’s first brewery, Antelope Brewery, was noted as being on the east end of O Street at Antelope Creek and used the stream to discharge wastewater.

A history written in 1880 noted that most streams were “large enough for mill purposes [with] living streams passing through every [Lancaster County] township.” In 1882 the county’s creeks were listed as: Antelope, Camp, Dead Mans Run, Haines Branch, Little Salt Gar, Middle, Oak, Rock, Salt, South and Stevens Creeks.

Antelope and Salt Creek became notorious for their reoccurring floods. In 1908 6 inches of rain fell, resulting in 10 deaths and leading to Antelope Creek’s being straightened from N Street north to about Vine Street and subsequently confined underground in a concrete conduit constructed jointly by the city of Lincoln and the Sanitary District.

Reports issued from 1911 to 1916 pointed out that although the concrete mouth of Antelope Creek at N Street did create back-up flooding on occasion, major problems were lessened considerably. The creation of Holmes Park Dam in 1962, which also offered over two miles of trails, proved a flooding solution, but as streets, rooftops, sidewalks and lawns covered more and more porous land, additional runoff entered the dam’s lake and Antelope Creek itself. The Army Corps of Engineers proposed an additional $53 million flood control plan which led to today’s Antelope Valley Project from N Street to the old state fairgrounds and Antelope’s merger with Salt Creek.

In 1905 the Lincoln Water Department purchased the 40-acre Sager Tract between 27th and 30th with A Street on the south. The area was principally to provide water well sites to replace the Sixth and F Street well, but the balance was set aside as park land and officially became the nucleus of Antelope Park along the creek’s channel.

Two years later William Jennings Bryan added the gift of 10 acres of his Fairview Farm along the east bank. Bryan’s friend Cotter T. Bride, while visiting Lincoln, learned of the park. Bride had acquired the Virginia-quarried pillars from the 1836 U. S. Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., when the old building was replaced and, in 1916, gave the city of Lincoln four of the columns to sit on the creek’s west bank as a formal O Street entrance to Antelope Park. Just southeast of the pillars, on the southwest corner of 24th and L Street sat Lincoln’s oldest tree, a maple, transplanted from 14th and O in 1868.

As the park, which would ultimately stretch from O Street to 33rd and Sheridan Boulevard, began to develop, the privately-operated Lincoln Auto Club Campground with cabins and a small store on the west bank of Antelope Creek south of today’s Randolph Street, was purchased by the city in 1920.

Five years earlier Omaha banker W. T. Auld bought two tracts along the creek and gave them to the city. In thanks, when the city built a dance pavilion on part of the gifted land, it was named Auld Pavilion. Later, when a nine-hole and later 18-hole golf course and tennis courts were built adjacent to the pavilion in 1921, the basement became showers and locker room facilities for the course which would decades later become the Jim Ager Junior Golf Course.

As Antelope Park continued to develop, the city purchased the eight-acre tourist park and in 1930 Joe C. Seacrest donated a parcel to its southwest which encompassed an old landfill/dump site which was transformed into the Sunken Garden.

The Seacrest family capped their donation of land in 1936 with the additional gift of the original Ellis Luis Burman sculpture of Rebecca at the Well for the garden. Two other Burman statues in cast marble or concrete were placed in Antelope Park and were funded partially by the city in conjunction with WPA/FERA funds as Pioneer Woman and the War Memorial.

The Lincoln Zoo, originally limited to pens along Antelope Creek, was moved to the WPA-funded, Davis & Wilson-designed, $65,000, extant stone building in 1938.

The Antelope Park Golf Course closed in 1930 concurrent with the opening of Pioneers Park’s course, but the pavilion lives on as a multi-purpose Lincoln Park Department-owned venue. The old tourist camp is mostly covered by Capital Parkway and the 2012, $246 million Antelope Valley Project has completely transformed Antelope Creek’s path form the concrete weir at it south end through Union Park Plaza to its emptying into Salt Creek. Gone, too, is the Antelope Park municipal swimming pool whose bath house remains but Antelope Creek itself still flows through Lincoln albeit in a much more orderly path.

