Jim McKee: Sorting out the story of John Brown and a cave

Early Nebraska, particularly when it was a territory, leaves a bewildering confusion of dates and spellings partially because much of the history was initially oral and not easily verified.
Some of the wildest tales are therefore suspect, but some stories, after being retold and written, carry the weight of fact though they are difficult to authenticate today. One of the most frequently accepted series of events surrounded Nebraska City’s slaves, the underground railroad, John Kagi, Allen Mayhew and John Brown’s underground railroad cave/hideout there.
The Nebraska-Kansas Act of 1854 (often reversed as the Kansas-Nebraska Act) allowed Nebraska to vote whether to be slave or free, which allowed Stephen F. Nuckolls to own five slaves and be one of three slaveholders in Nebraska City; in fact there was only one Nebraska slave holder outside the city.
Allen Barnes Mayhew, who was born in Ohio in 1826, married Barbara Kagey and with their two sons moved to Otoe County in 1854 (1851, by some accounts). The following summer Mayhew built a 14- or 12-by-16 foot, 11 foot tall, cottonwood cabin with a partial loft, on the northeast corner of 160 acres near South Table Creek, which he would finish pre-empting in 1857.
Some histories show the cabin’s construction in 1851, but before the passage of the territory act, this would have been technical possible but illegal. In 1856 additional land was purchased from Nuckolls. At Nuckolls’ suggestion, land had been surveyed adjacent to Mayhew’s for a cemetery and to which Mayhew donated 10 acres of his land with Wyuka Cemetery formed in 1857.
Mayhew decided to venture to the western gold fields in 1862 to try his luck. His plan was to go as far as Salt Lake City where he would winter, then proceed to Idaho (or Montana) in the spring. Unfortunately, that December Allen Mayhew died and in 1864 his widow sold the Nebraska City cabin.
John Henry Kagy was born in Bristolville, Ohio, in 1835 and though his name is variously spelled Kagey or Cagi, he altered it to Kagi, the supposed original Swiss spelling. In 1854 Kagi began teaching in Virginia where he confronted slavery, developed his abolitionist leanings and ultimately became so vocal he was ordered to leave.
First travelling to North Carolina, Kagi ended up in Nebraska City where, living with his sister and brother-in-law Allen Mayhew, he taught, studied law with a local attorney and in late 1855 was admitted to the Nebraska Bar.
During 1856, as a stringer for several eastern newspapers, including the New York Tribune and the New York Evening Post, he met James Lane and John Brown, who deepened his anti-slavery views. While with Brown, Kagi was captured by the U. S. Army after an attack on Fort Titus and imprisoned at Lecompton, Kansas, and later Tecumseh, Kansas, though he managed to escape (or was possibly liberated).
In a related event, probably in 1857, Kagi was attacked by pro-slavery Judge Elmore. Each shot and wounded the other, with Kagi avoiding a fatal wound when one of Elmore’s bullets lodged in Kagi’s notebook.
As Brown began planning a rebellion wherein his forces would capture the weaponry stored at Harper’s Ferry, to support a slave uprising, Kagi was named Brown’s Secretary of War. Early in 1859 Kagi was credited with aiding the escape of 11 slaves who may or may not have stopped at the Mayhew cabin before crossing the Missouri River to freedom in Iowa. That October, as the attack on Harper’s Ferry began, Kagi was killed, at the age of 24, while attempting another escape as the group’s plans quickly failed.
In 1938 (one report shows 1921) the construction of State Highway 2 necessitated moving the cabin north about 25 feet, west of 19th Street or 2012 Fourth Corso. About that time the cabin became a museum and the rumored cave recreated by Edward Bartling. It was also then that the name of John Brown was affixed to the house, cave and tunnel as stories about runaway slaves became the currency of the site’s guides.
Newspaper accounts of the 1880s and 1890s told of the cave, its size, the connection to the cabin’s cellar, slaves who were quartered in it and even horse stealing. E. F. Mayhew, Allen Mayhew’s son, straightened the record a bit, saying the cave did not connect to the house but in fact was dug only to house potatoes and wine. The supposed escape route from the cellar made no sense, “there never was a Negroe (sic.) in said cave while Mayhew owned it, neither was one ever in the cave or on the place.”
The Mayhew son would have been young at the time he lived there but his memories are undoubtedly more accurate than the newspaper accounts. It also seems highly improbable that the cave or haven could have existed in Nebraska City at the time when slaves were legally held without some knowledge of the cave which was evidently originally dug in 1856, and the stories about runaway slaves there appeared only a decade after the end of the Civil War.
The future of the cave itself seems to have hit a literal dead end as it was totally flooded in 2019 while efforts to rebuild it and the adjacent museum and reopen the cabin are on hold. The one certainty is that the Mayhew cabin is one of the oldest extant original buildings in Nebraska and its association with John Kagi and in turn his connection with abolition is unquestioned.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!