Jim McKee: Sorting out the story of John Brown and a cave

As Brown began planning a rebellion wherein his forces would capture the weaponry stored at Harper’s Ferry, to support a slave uprising, Kagi was named Brown’s Secretary of War. Early in 1859 Kagi was credited with aiding the escape of 11 slaves who may or may not have stopped at the Mayhew cabin before crossing the Missouri River to freedom in Iowa. That October, as the attack on Harper’s Ferry began, Kagi was killed, at the age of 24, while attempting another escape as the group’s plans quickly failed.

In 1938 (one report shows 1921) the construction of State Highway 2 necessitated moving the cabin north about 25 feet, west of 19th Street or 2012 Fourth Corso. About that time the cabin became a museum and the rumored cave recreated by Edward Bartling. It was also then that the name of John Brown was affixed to the house, cave and tunnel as stories about runaway slaves became the currency of the site’s guides.