Jim McKee: Smelting was once big in Lincoln

As Nebraska cities grew, a little-considered business also grew and developed, that of scavenging. In the beginning a scavenger covered many definitions but developed into scrap buyers, junk dealers, metal buyers and ultimately smelters.
Omaha, not only on the Union Pacific Railroad’s main line but with major Missouri River port facilities, gave birth to Levi Carter’s metal smelting business and, in 1895, was noted as the “largest white lead supplier (smelter) in the world.” Often overlooked is Lincoln’s smelting industry which, even without the river access, became a major smelter of aluminum, brass and bronze.
The first printed reference to a metal buyer in Lincoln was Lindloff & Company at 917 N St., which advertised in 1886 and today would be in the footprint of N8 Lofts and the former site of Baker Hardware.
Daniel Hill, born in Homile, White Russia, in 1882, immigrated to the U. S. in 1905, first settling in Havelock where he worked at the Burlington Railroad shops.
The dates and exact street addresses are sometimes confused, but after Nathan Zolot “became the proprietor of Lincoln Iron & Metal Company,” brothers Daniel and Nathan Hill acquired Isaac Arenson’s interest in North-Western Junk & Iron Co. somewhere in the 1906-08 period. Although both 333 and 331 North 9th St. are shown in city directories of the same date as their address, it is most probably the same building as pictured above.
In 1910 the Hill & Zolot Junk Company was listed at 331 North 9th St., which is also shown as Hill Brothers Junk Company, which bought “scrap iron, metals, rubber, rags, dry bones, manila rope and hides.”
As Lincoln’s population grew, the new, large Bancroft “graded and prevocational school” was built on the northeast corner of 14th and T streets, northeast of the 9th Street junk yard in 1881.
In 1913 Daniel’s son Leo Hill was born and the cornerstone of the second location of Bancroft School at 14th and U streets was laid. When the new Bancroft School building was occupied, the old structure was purchased by Northwestern Metal Company. At approximately the same time, Nathan Zolot left Lincoln Iron & Metal Co., becoming the vice president of Northwestern Metal while the third Hill brother, Ezo (Ezoe), joined the firm.
A 1922 book on Lincoln history noted that Northwestern Metal received and shipped over 2,000 carloads of metal annually, had 75 to 150 employees with sales in excess of $1 million annually and also owned a chain of retail outlets, the Capital Army & Navy stores, throughout Kansas and Nebraska. The firm was further stated to be “one of the largest concerns of its kind in the west.”
As Northwestern Metal continued to grow, in 1937 their ads called them Lincoln Junkyards and said that their 1 ½ acres of yards on 9th Street shipped over 850,000 tons of scrap paper, rags and metal to various mills across the U. S. and had just purchased a 20-ton electric magnet which ran on an elevated track the entire length of their yard. They also reported operating a “metal factory” without specifying exactly what they manufactured.
In 1949 Ezo Hill, who had been a foreman at Northwester metal since 1930, joined Louis Neiden to form Hill & Neiden Iron & Metal Co. with several buildings in the area around Fifth and N streets, generally along the south side of N Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.
Firm president Leo Hill announced in 1966 that they had purchased 30 acres of land on Salt Creek and North 27th streets with three railroad spurs where they had built factory and office buildings at 3900 Industrial Avenue. There, in a side-hearth reverberatory furnace, they refined and smelted aluminum, brass and bronze ingots in a dustproof, temperature and humidity controlled environment.
After investing several hundred thousand dollars in anti-pollution equipment in the 1970s, they were forced out of the smelting portion of the business by the EPA, leaving them to basically return to the scrap metal business. In November of 2001 Gary Hill reported that Northwestern Metal, which had stopped buying and selling steel earlier in the year, was then ceasing business in brass and aluminum as well.
The 60,000 square foot building was leased out and now is home to Donner Steel Works with about 16 acres of land in the area becoming an industrial park.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions.
