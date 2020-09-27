Jim McKee: Smelting was once big in Lincoln

In 1910 the Hill & Zolot Junk Company was listed at 331 North 9th St., which is also shown as Hill Brothers Junk Company, which bought “scrap iron, metals, rubber, rags, dry bones, manila rope and hides.”

As Lincoln’s population grew, the new, large Bancroft “graded and prevocational school” was built on the northeast corner of 14th and T streets, northeast of the 9th Street junk yard in 1881.

In 1913 Daniel’s son Leo Hill was born and the cornerstone of the second location of Bancroft School at 14th and U streets was laid. When the new Bancroft School building was occupied, the old structure was purchased by Northwestern Metal Company. At approximately the same time, Nathan Zolot left Lincoln Iron & Metal Co., becoming the vice president of Northwestern Metal while the third Hill brother, Ezo (Ezoe), joined the firm.

A 1922 book on Lincoln history noted that Northwestern Metal received and shipped over 2,000 carloads of metal annually, had 75 to 150 employees with sales in excess of $1 million annually and also owned a chain of retail outlets, the Capital Army & Navy stores, throughout Kansas and Nebraska. The firm was further stated to be “one of the largest concerns of its kind in the west.”