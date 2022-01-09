Jim McKee: Selleck's life and quadrangle at UNL

The University of Nebraska’s dormitory system is in the midst of dramatic changes from the building of the new Robert Knoll Residence Hall to the implosion of the Cather and Pound halls on North 17th Street in 2017. One constant dormitory through 70 years is Selleck Quadrangle, named for 36-year veteran employee and Lincoln native John Selleck.
John Kent Selleck was born in Lincoln in 1889, the son of William A. Selleck. His father rose in importance after the Lincoln National Bank robbery in 1930.
After the loss, which is noted, at $2,702,796, to be the largest cash bank robbery in the world, William Selleck, the bank’s president, worked for nearly 15 years for $50 a month, with the backing of Continental National Bank to pay back all of Lincoln National’s depositors and stockholders in full.
After graduating from Lincoln High School, John graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1912 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After serving in World War II, John turned down his father’s offer to join his bank saying, he would have had “the intriguing prospect of starting at the top and sitting down.”
Instead, he moved to Chicago, working for Illuminating Electric Company but in 1921 at the age of 32, returned to Lincoln for a job in the university’s purchasing department. The following year Chancellor Avery transferred him to the Athletic Department.
In 1919 a proposal to build a stadium to honor students and alumni who had died in the nation’s war was announced and, although pledges to support the construction existed, no actual funds were on hand. This led to George Holmes of First Trust Co. in Lincoln to guarantee a $300,000 loan allowing groundbreaking and construction in 1923.
Selleck, as business manager for athletics and student activities became involved in fund raising to repay the loan and additionally recommended construction of a multi-purpose building for sports, events and graduation ceremonies. In May of 1925 the Board of Regents approved the construction of the Coliseum, again with a George Holmes guarantee, which was completed in time for 1926 graduation ceremonies. Selleck then “manipulated” athletic sales monies by borrowing from future ticket sales to pay off the bonds.
Due to his handling of the athletic department’s finances, Chancellor Boucher made Selleck the university’s comptroller in 1941. With proceeds from Nebraska’s participation in the Rose Bowl, Selleck, also working with federal funds, oversaw construction of the Field House north of Memorial Stadium and the following year was appointed secretary and chairman of the board of the university’s Budget and Administration Committee.
There he won favor with the faculty by increasing salaries and retirement benefits. In 1948 Selleck was put in charge of all university business operations and made secretary of the university corporation.
Chancellor Reuben Gustavson resigned in 1953 and on June 10 the Board of Regents appointed Selleck as interim chancellor of the university. Selleck served until May 7, 1954, when Clifford M. Hardin was named as chancellor while Selleck became president of the University of Nebraska Foundation.
After the close of World War II, with large numbers of returning veterans entering the university, John Selleck spearheaded hiring Lincoln architects Davis & Wilson to design a three-unit dormitory for 800 men which would include a dining area and other amenities to cost in the neighborhood of $200,000.
The dormitory and parking lot site was roughly east of 14th Street, north from S Street. The area included over a dozen private homes, University Drug, the 14-room furnished apartments in the Vodenberg Block, Kucera’s Barber Shop, the Campus Inn, Earl Woods Dairy Store and Dirty Earl’s Coffee Shop.
For his efforts in pushing the construction of the dormitory and other post war buildings, the university named the dormitory Selleck Quadrangle on its completion in 1954.
John Selleck retired, at 73, in April of 1962 having completed 36 years of service to the University of Nebraska and was awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree in thanks. One sometimes forgotten action he took was, along with music director Don Lentz, creating Band Day to bolster attendance in home football games.
Photos: Historic UNL buildings
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
UNL CBA building
UNL Temple Building
UNL Morrill Hall
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
Teachers College
Brace Laboratory
Brace Hall
University of Nebraska astronomical observatory
UNL Architecture Hall
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.