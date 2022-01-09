Jim McKee: Selleck's life and quadrangle at UNL

The University of Nebraska’s dormitory system is in the midst of dramatic changes from the building of the new Robert Knoll Residence Hall to the implosion of the Cather and Pound halls on North 17th Street in 2017. One constant dormitory through 70 years is Selleck Quadrangle, named for 36-year veteran employee and Lincoln native John Selleck.

John Kent Selleck was born in Lincoln in 1889, the son of William A. Selleck. His father rose in importance after the Lincoln National Bank robbery in 1930.

After the loss, which is noted, at $2,702,796, to be the largest cash bank robbery in the world, William Selleck, the bank’s president, worked for nearly 15 years for $50 a month, with the backing of Continental National Bank to pay back all of Lincoln National’s depositors and stockholders in full.

After graduating from Lincoln High School, John graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1912 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After serving in World War II, John turned down his father’s offer to join his bank saying, he would have had “the intriguing prospect of starting at the top and sitting down.”