Jim McKee: Safe is a reminder of Commonwealth and banking history

In 1867 the northeast corner of 11th and O streets was occupied by Seth Robbin’s house. The following year the east side of 11th Street from O to P streets had one building, Leighton & Brown’s Drug Store. That building, whose lumber supposedly was brought by oxen from Nebraska City, was literally on the extreme east edge of what might have been termed Lincoln’s business district.

North and east of the drug store Block 41 was all vacant lots. Today the 11th Street elevation, as pictured in 1977, is the west wall of the Grand Theatre.

Isaac Raymond arrived in Lincoln in 1871 and within a year was joined by brothers Aaron, E. A. and H. C. Raymond, in business together as Raymond Brothers. Having dropped their retail grocery, they located their wholesale business on the southeast corner of 11th and P streets in the two-story building shown on the left in the above photo.

Although the basement extended under adjacent sidewalks, they were crowded and in 1885 built the extant building on the southeast corner of Eighth and O with the firm’s name becoming Raymond Brothers Clarke. Also, in 1885, the extant multi-storied brick and stone Richard’s Block was built where Leighton & Brown’s drug store had burned to the ground.