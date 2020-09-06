Jim McKee: Riding rails to riches, fame in Lincoln

Today the Seacrest name is immediately attached to the Lincoln Journal Star, Seacrest Field, the Sunken Gardens and Seacrest Park, but the family patriarch and early Lincoln businessman was perhaps most financially successful in his role in solidifying the city’s streetcar system.
Joseph Claggett Seacrest was born in southern Pennsylvania in Clay Lick, Franklin County, in his grandfather’s house.
J.C., as he would be commonly known in Lincoln, but then called “Cleg,” was the son of Jacob Seacrest, who was principally a farmer but also owned a sawmill. His maternal grandfather was Joseph Winger, usually “known as Uncle Joe,” whose son B. F. Winger was an attorney and newspaper owner in nearby Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
In 1878, at the age of 13, J.C. left school and began a three-year apprentice with his uncle B. F. Winger at his Greencastle Press, for which he was to receive 50 cents a week salary plus free board.
John R. Clark, who had moved to Lincoln in 1874 as the cashier and later president of the First National Bank, later said he “brought J. C. to Lincoln to work for Joseph Winger,” J. C.’s uncle, but by 1887 Winger had left Lincoln and the former Winger & Miller dry goods store became J. E. Miller’s dry goods then, two years later was renamed Miller & Paine’s department store.
Another, more probable source, said Clark had secured a job for J.C. at the State Journal in which he owned a significant share and had, in 1882, moved into their purpose-built building on the northeast corner of 9th and P streets. At any rate, it is certain that on April Fool’s Day of 1887, 22 year-old J. C. Seacrest did arrive in Lincoln and two weeks later was made a reporter for the State Journal at a salary of $15 a week.
One of J.C.’s first acquaintances in Lincoln was Edward R. Wells, who had arrived two years earlier and was working for Myers, Missley Company’s general merchandise store on the northeast corner of 10th and P streets. Fifteen years later Wells owned Wells Shoe Store at 941 O Street, which later became Wells & Frost Shoes, a downtown fixture for 100 years.
Within a year J. C.’s mother moved to Lincoln and lived with him at 1817 M Street. At about that time J. C. moved from the State Journal to the Daily Democrat, becoming its circulation manager. The Daily Democrat became the Call, which was sold and which J. C. left to establish the Sunday Morning Globe. The Globe lasted less than a year, allowing J. C. to move back to the State Journal in charge of circulation but still at the salary of $15 a week.
In 1892 J. C. married Jessie Snively, and the couple moved to 1624 A Street. The same year a nationwide depression was gaining strength, which locally caused the Lincoln Street Railway Co. and the Lincoln Rapid Transit Company to merge while the Lincoln City Electric Railway Company failed and was sold for $51,500 at a sheriff’s sale. J. C. briefly published The Defender, a Civil War veterans’ paper in 1893 then in 1894 acquired The Evening News which was, interestingly, printed by the State Journal Printing Company.
About 1894 John Clark sold his interest in the newspaper to Hathaway, Gere, Mendenhall and Traphagen who then “sold J. C. Seacrest 25% of the stock in the company and thereby acquired him and an evening newspaper.” In 1897 Seacrest became the business manager of the Nebraska State Journal.
From the inception of the 1892 depression, J. E. Miller, J. C. Seacrest and five others had been buying the failing streetcar companies, including the Lincoln Street Railway Co., the largest of the firms. At the end of the depression the syndicate sold their several holdings to W. E. Sharp with Seacrest’s portion of the proceeds coming to between $150,000 and $200,000 or about $6 million in 2019 dollars. In 1909 Seacrest was made a member of the Lincoln Traction Company’s board of directors which, in turn, built the Terminal Building on the southwest corner of 10th and O streets.
In 1905 Seacrest purchased 23 acres of cornfields at 33rd and South streets where he built his new home, Wayside, at 1725 South 33rd St., pictured above. There he raised “hundreds of chickens, pigs and cows.” Because the Normal Streetcar Line ran through his property on its route from Lincoln to Normal, and he was on the firm’s board, a small depot/passenger shelter was built near Wayside and named “Antelope.”
Through the years J. C. Seacrest was involved in a number of newspaper ventures, a dairy, overall manufacturing company, delicatessen, banks and even a local military academy. Although many of his businesses were extremely successful, it has been said that the street railways were among the best, partially because they gave him funds to invest in other successful undertakings.
150 Notable Nebraskans
1. Willa Cather
2. Standing Bear
3. Johnny Carson
4. George Norris
5. William Jennings Bryan
6. John Neihardt
7. Warren Buffett
8. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody
9. Charles Dawes
10. Ted Sorensen
11. J. Sterling Morton
12. Tom Osborne
13. John J. Pershing
14. Harold Edgerton
15. Loren Eiseley
16. Dick Cavett
17. Bob Kerrey
18. Henry Fonda
19. Roscoe Pound
20. Ernie Chambers
21. Bob Devaney
22. Crazy Horse
23. Susan La Flesche Picotte
24. Bob Gibson
25. Peter Kiewit
26. Marlon Brando
27. Charles Bessey
28. Louise Pound
29. George Beadle
30. Hartley Burr Alexander
31. Solomon Butcher
32. Bess Streeter Aldrich
33. Joyce Hall
34. Ted Kooser
35. Mari Sandoz
36. Robert Henri
37. Grover Cleveland Alexander
38. J.J. Exon
39. Alexander Payne
40. Daniel Freeman
41. Fred Astaire
42. Edith Abbott
43. Red Cloud
44. Darryl Zanuck
45. Chuck Hagel
46. Walter Behlen
47. Roger Welsch
48. Cliff Hillegass
49. Kay Orr
50. Ernst Lied
51. Grace Abbott
52. Terry Carpenter
53. Paul Johnsgard
54. Malcolm X
55. Robert Taylor
56. Harold Lloyd
57. Johnny Rodgers
58. Rose Blumkin
59. Harold Warp
60. Mike Johanns
61. Sandy Dennis
62. Chip Davis
63. Larry the Cable Guy
64. Walter Scott Jr.
65. Wright Morris
66. Gerald Ford
67. Gale Sayers
68. Virginia Smith
69. Clayton Anderson
70. Edwin Perkins
71. Matthew Sweet
72. Bob Boozer
73. Susette La Flesche Tibbles
74. Alvin Johnson
75. Father Edward Flanagan
76. Moses Kinkaid
77. Robert Furnas
78. Jeff Raikes
79. Joel Sartore
80. Donald Clifton
81. Sarah and George Joslyn
82. Robert Daugherty
83. Dwight Griswold
84. Nathan Gold
85. Ben Kuroki
86. William Petersen
87. Terry Pettit
88. Preston Love
89. Evelyn Brodstone Vestey
90. The Creightons
91. Grenville Dodge
92. Norman Geske
93. Frank Woods
94. J. Lee Rankin
95. Gordon MacRae
96. Montgomery Clift
97. Mabel Lee
98. Weldon Kees
99. Howard Hanson
100. William 'Speedy Bill' Smith
101. Keith Jacobshagen
102. Mary Pipher
103. Andrew Higgins
104. Gilbert Hitchcock
105. Charles Gere
106. Jordan Larson
107. Ed Zorinsky
108. Dick Cheney
109. Roman Hruska
110. Gutzon Borglum
111. Dave Rimington
112. Thomas Rogers Kimball
113. Logan Fontenelle
114. Nick Nolte
115. James Coburn
116. Randy Meisner
117. Max Baer
118. Magic Slim
119. Carl Curtis
120. Seacrest Family
121. Gabrielle Union
122. Paul Revere
123. Jonas Brandeis
124. Herman Cain
125. Paul Williams
126. Nicholas Sparks
127. Edward Ruscha
128. "Wahoo" Sam Crawford
129. Neal Hefti
130. Marg Helgenberger
131. Charlie Greene
132. Lee Simmons
133. Zager and Evans
134. James Valentine
135. Fred Seaton
136. John Falter
137. Aaron Douglas
138. Guy Chamberlin
139. Johnny Goodman
140. Norbert Tiemann
141. Victor Lewis
142. Reinhold Marxhausen
143. Michael Forsberg
144. Buddy Miles
145. "Gorgeous" George Wagner
146. Jack Van Berg
147. Mike Hill
148. Wynonie Harris
149. Swoosie Kurtz
150. Charles Starkweather
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!