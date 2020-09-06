 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Riding rails to riches, fame in Lincoln
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

seacresthome

Shown above is the Seacrest home known as Wayside on South 33rd Street some years after its completion but still considered the Seacrest farm, now just south of Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park.

 COURTESY IMAGE

Today the Seacrest name is immediately attached to the Lincoln Journal Star, Seacrest Field, the Sunken Gardens and Seacrest Park, but the family patriarch and early Lincoln businessman was perhaps most financially successful in his role in solidifying the city’s streetcar system.

Joseph Claggett Seacrest was born in southern Pennsylvania in Clay Lick, Franklin County, in his grandfather’s house.

J.C., as he would be commonly known in Lincoln, but then called “Cleg,” was the son of Jacob Seacrest, who was principally a farmer but also owned a sawmill. His maternal grandfather was Joseph Winger, usually “known as Uncle Joe,” whose son B. F. Winger was an attorney and newspaper owner in nearby Greencastle, Pennsylvania.

In 1878, at the age of 13, J.C. left school and began a three-year apprentice with his uncle B. F. Winger at his Greencastle Press, for which he was to receive 50 cents a week salary plus free board.

John R. Clark, who had moved to Lincoln in 1874 as the cashier and later president of the First National Bank, later said he “brought J. C. to Lincoln to work for Joseph Winger,” J. C.’s uncle, but by 1887 Winger had left Lincoln and the former Winger & Miller dry goods store became J. E. Miller’s dry goods then, two years later was renamed Miller & Paine’s department store.

Another, more probable source, said Clark had secured a job for J.C. at the State Journal in which he owned a significant share and had, in 1882, moved into their purpose-built building on the northeast corner of 9th and P streets. At any rate, it is certain that on April Fool’s Day of 1887, 22 year-old J. C. Seacrest did arrive in Lincoln and two weeks later was made a reporter for the State Journal at a salary of $15 a week.

One of J.C.’s first acquaintances in Lincoln was Edward R. Wells, who had arrived two years earlier and was working for Myers, Missley Company’s general merchandise store on the northeast corner of 10th and P streets. Fifteen years later Wells owned Wells Shoe Store at 941 O Street, which later became Wells & Frost Shoes, a downtown fixture for 100 years.

Within a year J. C.’s mother moved to Lincoln and lived with him at 1817 M Street. At about that time J. C. moved from the State Journal to the Daily Democrat, becoming its circulation manager. The Daily Democrat became the Call, which was sold and which J. C. left to establish the Sunday Morning Globe. The Globe lasted less than a year, allowing J. C. to move back to the State Journal in charge of circulation but still at the salary of $15 a week.

In 1892 J. C. married Jessie Snively, and the couple moved to 1624 A Street. The same year a nationwide depression was gaining strength, which locally caused the Lincoln Street Railway Co. and the Lincoln Rapid Transit Company to merge while the Lincoln City Electric Railway Company failed and was sold for $51,500 at a sheriff’s sale. J. C. briefly published The Defender, a Civil War veterans’ paper in 1893 then in 1894 acquired The Evening News which was, interestingly, printed by the State Journal Printing Company.

About 1894 John Clark sold his interest in the newspaper to Hathaway, Gere, Mendenhall and Traphagen who then “sold J. C. Seacrest 25% of the stock in the company and thereby acquired him and an evening newspaper.” In 1897 Seacrest became the business manager of the Nebraska State Journal.

From the inception of the 1892 depression, J. E. Miller, J. C. Seacrest and five others had been buying the failing streetcar companies, including the Lincoln Street Railway Co., the largest of the firms. At the end of the depression the syndicate sold their several holdings to W. E. Sharp with Seacrest’s portion of the proceeds coming to between $150,000 and $200,000 or about $6 million in 2019 dollars. In 1909 Seacrest was made a member of the Lincoln Traction Company’s board of directors which, in turn, built the Terminal Building on the southwest corner of 10th and O streets.

In 1905 Seacrest purchased 23 acres of cornfields at 33rd and South streets where he built his new home, Wayside, at 1725 South 33rd St., pictured above. There he raised “hundreds of chickens, pigs and cows.” Because the Normal Streetcar Line ran through his property on its route from Lincoln to Normal, and he was on the firm’s board, a small depot/passenger shelter was built near Wayside and named “Antelope.”

Through the years J. C. Seacrest was involved in a number of newspaper ventures, a dairy, overall manufacturing company, delicatessen, banks and even a local military academy. Although many of his businesses were extremely successful, it has been said that the street railways were among the best, partially because they gave him funds to invest in other successful undertakings.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

