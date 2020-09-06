Jim McKee: Riding rails to riches, fame in Lincoln

Another, more probable source, said Clark had secured a job for J.C. at the State Journal in which he owned a significant share and had, in 1882, moved into their purpose-built building on the northeast corner of 9th and P streets. At any rate, it is certain that on April Fool’s Day of 1887, 22 year-old J. C. Seacrest did arrive in Lincoln and two weeks later was made a reporter for the State Journal at a salary of $15 a week.

One of J.C.’s first acquaintances in Lincoln was Edward R. Wells, who had arrived two years earlier and was working for Myers, Missley Company’s general merchandise store on the northeast corner of 10th and P streets. Fifteen years later Wells owned Wells Shoe Store at 941 O Street, which later became Wells & Frost Shoes, a downtown fixture for 100 years.

Within a year J. C.’s mother moved to Lincoln and lived with him at 1817 M Street. At about that time J. C. moved from the State Journal to the Daily Democrat, becoming its circulation manager. The Daily Democrat became the Call, which was sold and which J. C. left to establish the Sunday Morning Globe. The Globe lasted less than a year, allowing J. C. to move back to the State Journal in charge of circulation but still at the salary of $15 a week.