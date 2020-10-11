Jim McKee: Plumbing business in Lincoln was a fixture

For about a decade Lincoln observers watched the two-story building between H & R Block and the Vintage Village Antique Mall deteriorate, with most of the interior torn out pending a total renovation.
That seemingly impossible rebuilding, after sitting vacant, was quite suddenly replaced with the current Asian grocery while just to the west the drugstore/grocery/office supply building was reborn as a medical clinic.
At the beginning of the 20th century the south side of O Street from 23rd Street east for about a block was the point where Antelope Creek ran north towards the Nebraska State Fairgrounds. In 1908 major flooding in the area from Antelope Creek’s water put O Street and the surrounding area under a foot of water as far west as the Rock Island Railroad’s depot and right of way.
Antelope Park was created along the creek from O Street south to 33rd and Sheridan Boulevard through the years beginning in 1905. In 1907 William Jennings Bryan gave 10 acres of land along the creek to the park and his friend, Cotter T. Bride, donated a number of sandstone columns which had stood at the United States Treasury in Washington DC and were reconstructed as a formal O Street Antelope Park entrance. East of the park, along the south side of O Street, sat private homes.
By 1910 a two-story masonry building was erected at what was variously known as 2345, 2371 and 2373 O Street, there being no 24th Street south of O Street at that time. The address was the residence of “John G. Gill (c.), carpet cleaner” and others. The main floor was occupied by the Great West Dye Works & Steam Laundry owned by Beisline and Blaine.
Antelope Creek, obviously used for the effluviant laundry water through the basement of the building, was also used as an open sewer by the Antelope Brewery located on the north side of O Street. A portion of the laundry building was also used briefly as a furniture manufacturer but by 1916 was occupied only by D. O. Pettit’s Lincoln Rug Factory, noted as “one of the largest in the west.” Their ad pointed out that they paid the freight to receive and return rugs shipped for cleaning or renovation and that they also remanufactured new rugs from old carpets.
In 1920 the flooding problem along Antelope Creek was partially solved by straightening the creek bed from 23rd and N Street northwest to Vine Street, then the location of Cushman Motor Works. The creek’s path was also diverted underground into a covered concrete conduit for that distance, requiring the construction of two arched stone bridges on O and P streets.
In 1942 the 2373 O Street building was still occupied by a rug factory and cleaners but became the Lincoln City Water & Light Company’s service building a short time later, while B. C. Electric was listed at the address in 1950.
Brothers Harry F. and William Knight opened Knight’s Plumbing there in 1955. Knight’s Plumbing quickly became the go-to source for old plumbing parts which were often unavailable anywhere else but where employees also knew out-of-date fixtures and were willing to spend seemingly any amount of time at no extra cost to help solve a problem.
First Gentleman Bill Orr noted in the book The Good Old Days, that Knight’s Plumbing was “one of the most unusual establishments in Lincoln.” He arrived with the entire insides of an old toilet, figuring he would have to replace the whole works at a cost of $20 or more. Instead, one of the owners said, “we can fix that” and charged him 75¢.
In 1995 the ownership was shown as Carroll Christ, president, and James Bogenreif, vice president, but by 2006 only Bogenreif was listed as an owner. When Bogenreif died in October of 2011 the building became vacant and was shown as “available” in the above photo.
Hung and Thu Nguyen, owners of Viet Hao Asian Market across the street at 2420 O Street, purchased both the old Knight’s Plumbing and adjacent H & R Block buildings in 2016. The city of Lincoln filled in the portion of the old channel’s O Street bridge and installed support piers in 2018. The new 7,000 square foot, brick market was completed in 2019 along with the remodeling of the H & R Block building to the west.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
