Jim McKee: Plumbing business in Lincoln was a fixture

Antelope Creek, obviously used for the effluviant laundry water through the basement of the building, was also used as an open sewer by the Antelope Brewery located on the north side of O Street. A portion of the laundry building was also used briefly as a furniture manufacturer but by 1916 was occupied only by D. O. Pettit’s Lincoln Rug Factory, noted as “one of the largest in the west.” Their ad pointed out that they paid the freight to receive and return rugs shipped for cleaning or renovation and that they also remanufactured new rugs from old carpets.

In 1920 the flooding problem along Antelope Creek was partially solved by straightening the creek bed from 23rd and N Street northwest to Vine Street, then the location of Cushman Motor Works. The creek’s path was also diverted underground into a covered concrete conduit for that distance, requiring the construction of two arched stone bridges on O and P streets.

In 1942 the 2373 O Street building was still occupied by a rug factory and cleaners but became the Lincoln City Water & Light Company’s service building a short time later, while B. C. Electric was listed at the address in 1950.