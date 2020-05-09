Jim McKee: Opera House jewel of Minden

It is often the case that when a county was originally created by the Legislature a county seat was arbitrarily assigned as a place holder allowing residents to later vote on where to locate their capital more centrally or at a point of population on the railroad for example.
Minden is an interesting example of the citizens voting, over two to one, to move their seat of government to a point where there was no railroad, no businesses, no houses, no population, not even plowed ground, nothing but a proposed name.
Kearney County, though misspelled, was named for Fort Kearny, in turn named for Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny, and organized by the Legislature in 1860 with the county seat placed at Kearney City near the fort.
A vote moved the county seat to Lowell in the northeast corner of the county but sited on the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad in 1872. Frederick Bredemeier immigrated from Minden, Germany, to Kearney County in 1874 and the following year became the first postmaster at “his” Minden post office, probably in his home. In 1876 the citizens of Kearney County voted 165 to 67 to move the county seat from Lowell to Minden near the center of the county even though there was no city in existence.
In January of 1878 Wray T. Thorn (often misspelled Thorne) built the second building in Minden, on the northeast corner of the courthouse square, as the first general store and became Minden’s second postmaster with the post office probably moved into his store.
The village began to grow quickly and, with a population reported at 211, Minden was incorporated and platted at about the time its second railroad, the Kansas City & Omaha, arrived. One of the ways a village became a true city was when it was able to support an opera house. This milestone was reached in 1883 when Lewis Kent moved from Lowell to Minden and established both the First National Bank with Rush Palmer and Kent’s Opera House on Kearney Avenue in the Kent & Palmer Building.
By 1888 Minden had grown to the point it was reincorporated as a City of the Second Class.
In 1890-91 Thorn began construction of a new opera house on the north side of Fifth Street between Minden and Colorado streets, which he named the Hostetter Opera House after attorney Bruno Hostetter, who moved from Iowa in 1887, becoming Minden’s mayor and 37-year tenured district judge. The Hostetter Opera House opened in February of 1892 about the same time that Kent’s Opera House closed.
The new $14,000 opera house was described as being in the Renaissance Revival style, three-stories tall plus full basement, of brick with white cornices.
The ground floor was divided into three retail bays with the opera house auditorium on the upper floors. An exterior balcony above a canopy was accessed through a central door. After his death Thorn’s widow sold or traded the opera house to William Schaper (sometimes Shaper) in 1889 with the name changed to Schaper’s Opera House.
With the beginning of the 20th century, vaudeville, and a short time later motion pictures, changed the primary use of the building to dances and gatherings. In 1912 Schaper traded the building to its earlier namesake, Bruno Hostetter although in 1913 it was still advertised as Schaper’s Opera House with Thad Robinson manager. In 1919 a new 6,000 square foot oak floor was installed further indicating a move to a primary use as a dance hall.
In about 1950 the auditorium’s use for school programs, graduations, plays, speakers and even dances ended, with the upper floor relegated to storage. With an eye to renovation, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The Kearney County Community Foundation purchased the building from Florence Hostetter Raymond, then living in Chicago, and the following year the amazing renovation of the opera house began.
What was to ultimately result in a $2 million project, the now, truly amazing, 276-seat opera house reconstruction was completed in May of 2000.
Although Minden became known as the Christmas City after it began illuminating Courthouse Square with colored lights in 1915 and in 1952-53 Harold Warp’s Pioneer Village opened, the true jewel its crown is the spectacular Minden Opera House at 322 East 5th Street.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
