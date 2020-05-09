Jim McKee: Opera House jewel of Minden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is often the case that when a county was originally created by the Legislature a county seat was arbitrarily assigned as a place holder allowing residents to later vote on where to locate their capital more centrally or at a point of population on the railroad for example.

Minden is an interesting example of the citizens voting, over two to one, to move their seat of government to a point where there was no railroad, no businesses, no houses, no population, not even plowed ground, nothing but a proposed name.

Kearney County, though misspelled, was named for Fort Kearny, in turn named for Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny, and organized by the Legislature in 1860 with the county seat placed at Kearney City near the fort.

A vote moved the county seat to Lowell in the northeast corner of the county but sited on the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad in 1872. Frederick Bredemeier immigrated from Minden, Germany, to Kearney County in 1874 and the following year became the first postmaster at “his” Minden post office, probably in his home. In 1876 the citizens of Kearney County voted 165 to 67 to move the county seat from Lowell to Minden near the center of the county even though there was no city in existence.