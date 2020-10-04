Jim McKee: Omaha roots for a coffee roaster

For decades Butter-Nut Coffee was a staple product in not just Nebraska homes but pantries across the U. S. Many will be surprised to hear about its local ties to Nebraska before it was even a territory while others may have yet to realize the brand has completely disappeared.

Benjamin Gallagher was born in Burlington, Iowa, in 1841 and received a presidential appointment as a sutler selling provisions including coffee, at Fort McPherson, Nebraska Territory, in 1863.

Gallagher relocated to Omaha in 1868, forming Morgan & Gallagher Wholesale Grocers. William Paxton a major Nebraska rancher and key financier in Omaha and South Omaha left his name on almost countless businesses including a hotel, steel works, banks and the South Omaha Stockyards.

In 1879 Paxton & Gallagher Wholesale Grocery formed with a first small store at 15th and Farnam streets. Being wholesale grocers Paxton & Gallagher handled a wide variety of goods but perhaps more unusual in an establishment in the middle of the U. S., they were coffee roasters. The brand name for their coffee was Royal Combination for which they proclaimed they used gas rather than coal in the roasting process which cost them roughly 10 times as much as coal.