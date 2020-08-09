Jim McKee: Moving at the speed of news when the telegraph came to Nebraska

Lamaster was appointed as the local U.S. Internal Revenue collector in 1867, was named director of the State Normal School at Peru, Nebraska, was made “contingent Congressman” in 1870, but was never seated and lived briefly in Lincoln at 1428 K Street beginning in 1886.

Exactly what his occupation was in the spring of 1865 is unclear, but he was in Nebraska City when the then editor of the People’s Press was out of town. The story of the event is told by Lamaster in the handwritten note and small printed sheet shown above.

Like any village located on a railroad, the first outside news it received was via the telegraph in the depot. Exactly where the editor of the Nebraska City People’s Press was on Sunday morning of April 16, 1865, is unclear, but he was unavailable. An employee of the newspaper, Herschell Heiley, found the paper’s earlier owner Joseph Lamaster and told him the telegraph had just sent word that President Lincoln had been killed. Heiley said the street in front of the newspaper’s second floor office was full of people quietly awaiting details.