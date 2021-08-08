Jim McKee: 'Miracle Mile' stretched along 48th in central Lincoln

When West Gate Bank built its new branch at 50th and O streets they named it Mid-Town, which astounded me, having grown up east of there in the 1940s when 48th Street was a gravel, barely two-lane road north of O Street, the very edge of Lincoln and virtually all farmland. Today houses are beginning to surround Hillcrest Country Club at 94th Street, so 50th is indeed mid-town.

Before World War I there were scattered houses in the general area of 48th and O Street when the first, small frame Hawthorne School was built but was often said to merely be east of Wyuka Cemetery.

By 1940 the frame school had been replaced with a new two-story building at 47th and O streets, which itself was replaced with the extant building at 300 S. 48th St. in 1927. 48th Street north of O was not even graveled in 1940 and the first actual street address didn’t occur until 1340 N. 48th, at approximately Holdrege Street, where Harry Graves lived. In the early 1940s the first house was built between O and Vine streets by William Jones, a manager at Hardy Furniture Company, at 145 N. 48th.

In 1950 the Jones and Graves houses were still the only buildings on North 48th Street, but it had then been graveled all the way to Holdrege where University Place began, but things were about to change rapidly.