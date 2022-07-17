Jim McKee: Many stories document Nebraska's 'Bootlegger Queen'

Nebraska was involved in what President Herbert Hoover termed the Noble Experiment before Nebraska was even a territory, establishing Prohibition before the 18th Amendment was passed and ratified.

Virtually every community, regardless of its size, has tackled prohibition with at least some success for various periods of time. Prohibition’s era, though relatively short, filled Nebraska with stories about illegal stills, speakeasies, official corruption and bootleggers.

Though some stories were only partially based on fact, one Omaha and Hastings-based woman became widely known as the “Bootlegger Queen,” with plenty of hard facts to substantiate her title.

Twenty years before the formation of the Nebraska Territory, the national “Indian Intercourse Act of 1834 (forbade) disposing of spiritous liquor to Indians.”

In 1855, an act that forbade the sale or manufacture of liquor proved unenforceable just as its predecessor. It was widely reported, with scant proof, that there was actually a bar in the basement of the territorial Capitol in Omaha. The Slocomb Act of 1881 allowed Nebraska cities to issue permits to sell alcohol for as little as $500, increasing in price depending on the size of the community.

The Prohibition political party formed in Nebraska in 1884 and promoted Lincoln physician B.L. Paine as its candidate for governor. Though unsuccessful, the party’s second gubernatorial candidate, Lincoln Mayor H.W. Hardy, received 8,175 votes of a total of 138,209. In 1909, Lincoln managed to vote the city dry by 349 votes, but their success proved fleeting, surviving only two years.

Lucia (later known as Louise) Pirrucello was born in Italy, immigrating to the U.S. and Omaha in 1910 where the family lived in the “Little Italy” section of South Omaha. At the age of 13, Louise married Sebastino Vinciquerra, whose name she would sometimes retain through four marriages.

Prior to the 18th Amendment, Nebraska established prohibition in May of 1917. By 1919, Louise had begun manufacturing and selling wine. Within a year, Omaha speakeasies could purchase a listing, virtually an advertisement, in the Police Annual for as little as $30. By 1922, Louise and her husband bragged publicly of making an amazing net profit of $45,000 in a year and a half.

Along the way, she managed a sort of partnership with Earl Haning, a Prohibition agent, who skimmed, then turned over nearly a half-ton of sugar to their operation that was one of the principal ingredients of alcohol. Though still not considered major players, their business spread through mid-Nebraska and northern Kansas.

In 1928, Louise divorced Vinciquerra, then married Earl Haning but kept the name Vinciquerra, though in many court documents she is called Louise Haning.

After twice attempting to kill Louise, her first husband murdered Earl Haning. Stories become a bit fluid at that point, but in August of 1935, Louise moved to Hastings, where she managed or perhaps acquired a saloon named Andy’s Place, formerly called Ma Sharp’s, on east South Street. She proceeded to operate the saloon without the benefit of a license. A week later, Louise was in court, an event she managed to repeat often in rapid succession.

One event that was carefully dated and covered in local media occurred in September of 1935, when her new $2,000 automobile hit two horses, one of which died instantly, the other euthanized. The newspaper reported “Mrs. Hanning’s (sic) home now is Hastings. She recently moved here from Omaha to work in the Andrew J. Sharp beer tavern, which was closed by the Nebraska Liquor Commission shortly after she arrived” even though Prohibition officially ended in December of 1933.

After scores of arrests, Louise returned to Omaha in 1936 to run the Maple Grove Nightclub. A year later, she again remarried and moved to Bisbee, Arizona.

In 1947, after being reported as a missing person, her body, which had been shot and burned, was discovered near Tombstone, Arizona.

Prohibition spawned big investments in Omaha during its short existence. Several major illegal distilleries existed within the downtown area, one of the largest filled a four-floor building on the northwest corner of Ninth and Dodge streets. The combined production of those operations was said to be in the thousands of gallons per day.

Bootleggers and saloons all paid protection. One of the most cited on the receiving end of these payoffs was Joe Potach, who was previously an Omaha policeman on the Morals Squad.

During Prohibition, it was said “whiskey could be purchased in any restaurant in Hastings — with the exception of the YWCA cafeteria.” In Omaha, the story goes that when asked where he could buy a drink, the man was directed to a millinery shop as being “the only place in town you can’t.”

National Prohibition, which was predicted to solve social problems, reduce taxes, improve health and reduce crime, failed and was even counterproductive. As wine-making increased dramatically, organized crime came into its own and prospered, corruption was rampant, and women began drinking in large numbers. Whatever the outcome, Nebraska was not only a player along with every other state, but faced the new, larger problems it created.