Jim McKee: Long route back to saloon in Lincoln

One of the most curious buildings in Lincoln’s Haymarket, featuring small and mostly unchanged facades on the south side of O Street between Seventh and Eighth, is probably best remembered as the Fringe & Tassel costume shop.

Most observers assume its highly decorative front is, like its neighbors, made of Seaton & Lea cast iron, but if you look a bit closer, it is actually wood.

It is difficult to pinpoint precisely where Lincoln’s first post office was located, but it is agreed it was on Block 52 on the south side of O Street between Seventh and Eighth streets, just west but possibly overlapping 731 O Street.

That address and surrounding property was first owned by Jacob and Edith Dawson, who built what is sometimes referred to as the first house in Lincoln, though Luke Lavender’s cabin just south of the southeast corner of 14th and O is another contender.

Dawson’s double-walled log cabin was the site of the first district court, first grocery store and was later owned by Judge Stephen Pound before he began practicing law in Lincoln.