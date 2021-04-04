Jim McKee: Lincoln's Block 39 has storied history

The accompanying photograph has been languishing on my desk for months. I couldn’t quite place it, though I was sure it was Lincoln because of the Sidles Cycle Company sign.

Nothing quite fell into place, and I didn’t want to file it without proper identification. Ultimately, I had to list all the signs to see when they coexisted, then check Sanborn’s Fire Map to see where there were three and five-story buildings on the same block, while keeping in mind that signs on buildings don’t necessarily reside on a wall wherein the business lives. Then, by bookending dates which seemed fairly possible, from 1880 to 1920, I worked to the middle and there it appeared, somewhere around 1895.

Lincoln city Block 39 is bordered by 13th, 14th, O and P streets and in 1896-97 had a five-story building on its northwest corner and a three-story structure near its southeast corner.

The photographer stood in the middle of the intersection of 13th and O streets and was looking to the northeast. On the corner, at 1300 O St. was Elmer E. Mann’s Drug Store, to the right or east was Hall Brother’s Hardware with H. E. Sidles Cycle Company at 1304 O, which would, only months later, move across the street to 1317 O.