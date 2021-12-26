 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Legal fights in early Lincoln
Jim McKee: Legal fights in early Lincoln

This blurry, photo, taken in 1868, shows the Seymour/Blair Liberty Pole in Lincoln’s original Market Square, the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, O and P streets. Humphrey Brother’s Hardware in the background became the site of Baker Hardware and is now the parking garage attached to the Graduate Hotel.

As the area around the village of Lancaster grew from scarcely a dozen men, mostly summer salt gatherers, law and order grew from vigilantism to justice of the peace courts and lawyers. With little violence and crime, legal questions grew from quirks and pranks just to keep legal minds at work.

In late 1863 “small, freckled-faced, red-haired … self-important” Alf Eveland established a saloon in his cabin with his wife as the barkeeper. He proceeded to buy a drink from her then she bought one from him, establishing a self-fulfilling clientele.

When Eveland was elected as Lancaster County’s justice of the peace, he immediately purchased a docket book and set of blank legal documents, ready for any legal question that might arise. Six months later he still had had no customers until Peter Billows claimed that John Owens’ hogs had done $15 of damage to his garden, but that was settled out of court.

John S. Gregory, an attorney by training, also worked as a salt boiler at the area salt flats, as did Mr. Crimm, with both buying barrels from Mr. Church. When Mr. Church decided to leave Nebraska, he sold his entire stock of staves to Gregory for $16. Later the same day, he sold the same staves to Crimm.

When Crimm discovered Gregory carrying the staves away, they discovered the duplicity and first decided to just split the inventory between themselves. On reflection, however, they decided that Eveland should have some business, resulting in Crimm suing Gregory with the staves confiscated by the sheriff.

Court was summarily convened in Eveland’s saloon where both sides presented signed bills of sale. Unsure of what he should do, Eveland ordered them to work it out. Both claimed their rights and demanded a court decision.

After deliberating for two days, Eveland ordered them to split the staves equally. After feinted consideration, they agreed but only if Eveland would claim no costs and set up free drinks for all in the courtroom/saloon. With little choice, Eveland agreed, and the entire stock of whiskey was quickly consumed. Everyone, with the exception of Eveland seemed satisfied.

When Simon Benadom called a meeting of all the Democrats in Lancaster County at the stone school on the northeast corner of 11th and Q in September of 1868, only Benadom and two stone cutters, who had been working on the state capitol, showed up.

The group decided to erect a “Liberty Pole” on Market Square to promote the Democrat’s presidential and vice presidential candidates former New York Governor Horatio Seymour and Francis Blair. Three hickory poles were joined end-to-end by iron rings, yielding a 50 foot flagpole which they erected near the northwest corner of 10th and O. Three weeks later their rally had persuaded the Republicans that they needed their own bigger and better  pole. This resulted in what they optimistically claimed was a 100 foot pole costing a staggering $300.

A few days later the Republican pole was found broken in pieces with the flag on the ground! Suspicion fell on a Mr. Pool, a stagecoach driver, who was arrested and brought to trial at Joe Hodges’ saloon on O Street between 10th and 11th. So many men packed the “courtroom,” the floor collapsed. Most of the observers then left the saloon, built a gallows from the remnants of the flagpole and awaited the prisoner. Judge Cadman however said there was no evidence directly implicating Pool and released him.

At the November election, Republican Ulysses S. Grant was easily elected president, receiving 320 votes in Lancaster County in opposition to Seymour’s 123. Seymour is now largely forgotten but Blair’s name lives on in connection with Blair House in Washington, D.C.

When Will Pemberton took exception to Jim Bird’s calling him a liar, he shot Bird in the head and left him for dead. He then sought attorney John Gregory’s legal advice, asking if it was illegal to kill birds in Lancaster County. Will said he was guilty and was “awful sorry ... but it couldn’t be helped.”

Gregory went out to investigate the shooting and found Jim Bird very much alive and busy chopping firewood, dazed but not badly injured. He showed Gregory his hat with a bullet hole and the bloody graze on his head. Bird agreed that if Pemberton gave up his gun, apologized and promised to behave, he would not pursue the matter. Pemberton did as promised and a murder and lynching was again avoided.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

