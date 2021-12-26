Jim McKee: Legal fights in early Lincoln

As the area around the village of Lancaster grew from scarcely a dozen men, mostly summer salt gatherers, law and order grew from vigilantism to justice of the peace courts and lawyers. With little violence and crime, legal questions grew from quirks and pranks just to keep legal minds at work.

In late 1863 “small, freckled-faced, red-haired … self-important” Alf Eveland established a saloon in his cabin with his wife as the barkeeper. He proceeded to buy a drink from her then she bought one from him, establishing a self-fulfilling clientele.

When Eveland was elected as Lancaster County’s justice of the peace, he immediately purchased a docket book and set of blank legal documents, ready for any legal question that might arise. Six months later he still had had no customers until Peter Billows claimed that John Owens’ hogs had done $15 of damage to his garden, but that was settled out of court.

John S. Gregory, an attorney by training, also worked as a salt boiler at the area salt flats, as did Mr. Crimm, with both buying barrels from Mr. Church. When Mr. Church decided to leave Nebraska, he sold his entire stock of staves to Gregory for $16. Later the same day, he sold the same staves to Crimm.