Jim McKee: How phones came to Lincoln

In November of 1879 Korty and others from Omaha incorporated the Lincoln Telephone Exchange to build an actual multiparty exchange which would make it the first real phone “system” in the capital city and the second in the state.

In February of 1880 Korty’s firm rented rooms in the Holmes Block on the west side of South 11th Street and began setting poles in the downtown area. That April the exchange opened with 65 telephone subscribers who paid $3 a month for individuals or $4 a month for businesses.

In 1882 the Nebraska Telephone Company incorporated in Omaha utilizing the Bell Company system. In 1888 Nebraska Telephone/Bell Company moved into the Richards Block on the northeast corner of 11th and O streets.

In 1893 Alexander Graham Bell’s original patents expired, setting the stage for independent telephone companies to form. Nebraska Bell continued to expand, however, and in 1894 hired Omaha architect Thomas R. Kimball to design the three-story, Italian Renaissance, cast-iron fronted, St. Louis pressed brick and terra cotta building, extant on the east side of 13th Street midway between N and O streets.