Jim McKee: Hard to figure oldest fire station in Lincoln

Whenever something is pointed out as being a first or oldest, one must be quite careful as exact definitions may come into play. As I drove by the old F Street fire station, I realized that part of the original building is probably there within the current recreation center somewhere.
The 23rd and O Street station was disguised as a sorority while University Place’s combination City Hall and fire station is now an art center. Thus, some of Lincoln’s old fire stations were even originally in other incorporated cities, and those buildings that do still exist have taken on many new uses.
The village of Lancaster, with its early population of a dozen or so, obviously had no fire department at all. Even as Lancaster became Lincoln and Nebraska’s first state capital in 1867, there was not even a volunteer fire department until 1871 when the population was in the neighborhood of 2,500.
The possibility of fires was certainly always a threat, but a source of water to fight them was a more prominent problem. With no water mains, it was suggested that wells could be sunk to fill cisterns scattered through the city, then two coal or wood-fired steam engines purchased could pump water on fires. Secondly, water could be pumped from Oak Creek through a system of pipes. A third idea called for an artesian well, standpipe and pump system. The citizens preferred the artesian well concept.
In January of 1872 John Eaton began drilling a water well in the center of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, O and P streets, and a month later the first group of volunteer firemen was called. City-owned lots were then sold to raise $1,000 to finance buying an engine house and a Silsby steam engine to fight fires.
On March 6, 1872, the steam engine arrived along with two hose carts to be pulled by firemen and 1,000 feet of rubber hose. No city-owned building existed to house the engine, carts or hose so Ensign’s Livery Barn at 225 S. 11th St. was rented for the purpose and also to provide a meeting room for the two volunteer companies which formed as the Chapin Volunteers, named for Mayor W. F. Chapin, and the Phoenix Company. The Chapins met on the livery barn’s second floor on the first Monday of each month while the Phoenix Company met every Tuesday. Between the two companies there were supposedly 50 men on the roster.
In 1873 the city council approved paying a salary of $300 a year to the volunteer fire chief, an engineer who would be in charge of the steam engine would receive $750 a year and volunteers would get minimum amounts on a per-drill basis.
Some records show volunteer companies didn’t organize until 1875 when the first two horses were purchased to pull the hose carts, but Ensign’s Livery was still the only fire station. The City Council then ordered the city engineer to draft plans for an engine house to cost no more than $3,000, but no action was forthwith, and Ensign’s Livery continues as Station No. 1. In 1882 a well and standpipe in F Street Park was completed which provided a much improved water supply for fighting fires, and a second Silsby steam engine arrived.
Lincoln’s Fitzgerald Hose Company No. 2 won the Nebraska firefighting competition in 1884 and 1885 then went on to win the world championships in New Orleans in 1886. That same year the first city-owned fire station opened at 10th and Q streets while the building also housed the police department and City Hall.
The two-story brick building had four horse stalls, an area for the hose carts and steamers on the ground floor with offices, dormitory and hayloft on the second floor. About 1890 Station No. 3 at 13th and F and Station No. 2 at 23rd and O streets opened. Station No. 4 at 27th and Pear, as pictured above, is in a photo dated 1902 but it does not appear in the city directory until 1904 so its exact age is indeterminate.
Out in the then-separate city of Havelock, two lots at 6032 and 6034 Havelock Avenue were purchased, and Lincoln architects James Tyler & Son drew plans for a two-story, brick firehall, but when the cost exceeded their budget, only a one-story structure with bell tower was built.
The City Hall and jail followed on the lot east in 1913. When Havelock was annexed to Lincoln, the building continued as Engine House No. 4 but the Havelock-built, chain-driven Patriot fire engine was sent to Lincoln and used primarily in parades. About 1970 the new Havelock fire station was completed on Touzalin, and the old building became a Salvation Army store.
What then is Lincoln’s oldest fire station? The 27th and Pear, frame building is still in use today having hosted a number of commercial uses while the Havelock station is a restaurant appropriately named the Engine House and decorated with a fire station motif. Both buildings are almost the same age with Havelock possibly a bit older but when it was completed, it was not in the city of Lincoln so a case may be made for both — your choice.
