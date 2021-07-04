Jim McKee: Hard to figure oldest fire station in Lincoln

In January of 1872 John Eaton began drilling a water well in the center of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, O and P streets, and a month later the first group of volunteer firemen was called. City-owned lots were then sold to raise $1,000 to finance buying an engine house and a Silsby steam engine to fight fires.

On March 6, 1872, the steam engine arrived along with two hose carts to be pulled by firemen and 1,000 feet of rubber hose. No city-owned building existed to house the engine, carts or hose so Ensign’s Livery Barn at 225 S. 11th St. was rented for the purpose and also to provide a meeting room for the two volunteer companies which formed as the Chapin Volunteers, named for Mayor W. F. Chapin, and the Phoenix Company. The Chapins met on the livery barn’s second floor on the first Monday of each month while the Phoenix Company met every Tuesday. Between the two companies there were supposedly 50 men on the roster.

In 1873 the city council approved paying a salary of $300 a year to the volunteer fire chief, an engineer who would be in charge of the steam engine would receive $750 a year and volunteers would get minimum amounts on a per-drill basis.