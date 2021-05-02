Jim McKee: Grand history of an Omaha hotel

As the village of Omaha City, Nebraska Territory, grew, virtually from zero in 1854 to a prosperous river city, one of the requirements which grew apace was the need for hotels.
Local businessmen began talking about a large, and more spectacular, hostelry in the late 1860s. A plan then quickly formed around what would be the first “really large hotel” in Omaha and, in fact, the entire state.
As the original idea began to develop, it was decided to develop a major hotel with individual investors limited to $1,000 each, shooting for a total cost of $150,000, with actual construction not beginning until the total had been met.
When around 100 businessmen had pledged a total of $130,000, it was decided to begin construction, albeit a bit prematurely, on what they had decided to name the Grand Central Hotel.
Lots totaling a quarter of a square block on the southwest corner of 14th and Farnam were acquired, and a 132-square-foot building begun. By December of 1870, the walls and roof had been competed, but for reasons not completely explained, the proposed name was changed to the Pullman Hotel.
The new name was instantly objected to by some of the subscribers, and the question was picked up by the local press. A local patent medicine, called Hembold’s Bushu, was said to have done as much for Omaha as Pullman, leading some to suggest Bushu House as a better name than Pullman. Other suggestions included Georgefrancistrain, Astor, National Humbug, Barnum, Omaha House, Hash House, Union Pacific, Occidental and Bennett. The Bennett in question was L. M. Bennett of the Palace Car Co., which had named one of its railroad cars The Omaha.
The naming ceased to be a question as funding ran out in 1871, stopping construction for two years. Omaha businessmen Poppleton, Kountze, Yates, Creighton and others bought out the original syndicate’s ownership for 10 to 50 cents on the dollar and added further funding with the original Grand Central name re-emerging and construction completed.
The hotel opened in October of 1873 under manager George Thrall, who moved to Omaha from Mobile, Alabama, and purchased all new furnishings for the hotel. The completed hotel was described as being of brick, with 130 guest rooms, four stories tall plus basement, on a limestone foundation, 132 by 164 feet, with load-bearing walls and operated on the European Plan as “the largest hotel between Chicago and San Francisco.”
Although the capacity was still estimated at 250 guests, part of the first floor and basement were leased as a police station and courtroom with the balance of the first floor occupied by a restaurant, bar and barbershop. By 1876 the Grand Central was noted as “the most popular in the west.”
In 1878 the hotel’s $100,000 mortgage was foreclosed when it was discovered that no interest or principal had ever been paid. The hotel was then purchased by the Kitchen Brothers Co., which operated hotels in several states as well as another Omaha location at 15th and Harney.
A renovation plan, which added an elevator, and all new furnishings, was also instituted. With the hotel set to reopen in less than a week and just as the new furniture was about to be installed, a fire broke out in the new elevator shaft. The hotel was destroyed, five firefighters died, and the Omaha fire chief was fired. It was further stated that the only thing that saved several surrounding buildings was the arrival of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
The ruins were removed, and the Kitchen Brothers Co. began construction of a replacement on the site. It was said that William A. Paxton donated $5,000 to the project with the provision that a fifth floor be added and the name changed to the Paxton Hotel. The five-story Paxton opened in 1882 at a cost of $275,000 and included a $10,000 self-contained electric plant. One of the new residents was William Paxton.
In 1898 Omaha was the host of the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition. Its guidebook advertised rooms at the Paxton at $2.50 to $5 on the American Plan. When President William McKinley visited the exposition, he stayed at the Paxton, undoubtedly in one of the $5 rooms.
The Paxton Hotel was razed in 1927 and replaced with the Art Deco, $1.5 million, 11-story, 325-room New Paxton Hotel, which opened in June of 1929. The New Paxton closed in 1964 and sat empty until it reopened in 1971 as the Paxton Manor senior housing, only to fail in 2000. Today the yet again renovated Art Deco gem has re-established itself as a condominium complex in downtown Omaha.
