Jim McKee: Grand history of an Omaha hotel

The naming ceased to be a question as funding ran out in 1871, stopping construction for two years. Omaha businessmen Poppleton, Kountze, Yates, Creighton and others bought out the original syndicate’s ownership for 10 to 50 cents on the dollar and added further funding with the original Grand Central name re-emerging and construction completed.

The hotel opened in October of 1873 under manager George Thrall, who moved to Omaha from Mobile, Alabama, and purchased all new furnishings for the hotel. The completed hotel was described as being of brick, with 130 guest rooms, four stories tall plus basement, on a limestone foundation, 132 by 164 feet, with load-bearing walls and operated on the European Plan as “the largest hotel between Chicago and San Francisco.”

Although the capacity was still estimated at 250 guests, part of the first floor and basement were leased as a police station and courtroom with the balance of the first floor occupied by a restaurant, bar and barbershop. By 1876 the Grand Central was noted as “the most popular in the west.”

In 1878 the hotel’s $100,000 mortgage was foreclosed when it was discovered that no interest or principal had ever been paid. The hotel was then purchased by the Kitchen Brothers Co., which operated hotels in several states as well as another Omaha location at 15th and Harney.