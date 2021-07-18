Jim McKee: From Tremont House to today in Lincoln Haymarket

Before the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad actually arrived in Lincoln, the original map of the city showed the railroad’s grounds occupied only eight square blocks bounded by Fifth, Seventh, O and S streets.

The tracks entered at the northeast corner of the rectangle and simply ended at the southwest corner with the depot, like the tracks, sitting on a diagonal. The areas to the north, south and east of the grounds were to be occupied primarily by small businesses and houses.

Things didn’t quite work the way the map makers projected, and much of today’s Historic Haymarket quickly displaced the houses and the original Bancroft Elementary School, which was constructed at Ninth and T streets. In the summer of 1867, an observer noted that the city of Lancaster, which preceded Lincoln, did not “contain more than six or seven buildings, shacks, log-houses, store buildings and all,” and maybe 30 inhabitants with 50 in the entire county.

With the railroad’s arrival in 1869, everything changed. Every business, hotels in particular, wanted to be as close as possible to the depot. In July of 1870 there was a house on the northwest corner of Eighth and P, what had been Fourth and High streets in Lancaster.