Lincoln’s hospitals started as single doctor’s facilities and slowly consolidated and became general hospitals over time. One hospital, which formed in a village adjacent to Lincoln, now within and totally surrounded by Lincoln, began its existence in a college dormitory, flourished, became the site of a now staple food product, then faded away.

Union College’s initial four buildings were all completed in 1891 at a total cost of $161,000 and included the main Administration Building, a power plant and two dormitories. The school’s first class of 300 in 1891 had not even graduated in 1893 when the entire country found itself in a depression which strained not only Union College but Cotner University, Nebraska Wesleyan, and the University of Nebraska.

Around 1893 or 1994 Dr. John Henry Kellogg, who operated the first Seventh Day Adventist sanitarium in Battle Creek, Michigan, began investigating the possibility of another facility. In the fall of 1894 Union College at College View, Nebraska, began promoting their school as a possible location for the hospital and pointed out to their community and faculty that there were many advantages of having not only a medical facility but one which would give students employment as well.