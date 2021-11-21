Jim McKee: Cereals and a sanitarium in Lincoln's history

Lincoln’s hospitals started as single doctor’s facilities and slowly consolidated and became general hospitals over time. One hospital, which formed in a village adjacent to Lincoln, now within and totally surrounded by Lincoln, began its existence in a college dormitory, flourished, became the site of a now staple food product, then faded away.
Union College’s initial four buildings were all completed in 1891 at a total cost of $161,000 and included the main Administration Building, a power plant and two dormitories. The school’s first class of 300 in 1891 had not even graduated in 1893 when the entire country found itself in a depression which strained not only Union College but Cotner University, Nebraska Wesleyan, and the University of Nebraska.
Around 1893 or 1994 Dr. John Henry Kellogg, who operated the first Seventh Day Adventist sanitarium in Battle Creek, Michigan, began investigating the possibility of another facility. In the fall of 1894 Union College at College View, Nebraska, began promoting their school as a possible location for the hospital and pointed out to their community and faculty that there were many advantages of having not only a medical facility but one which would give students employment as well.
This, too, was a period when college attendance was falling with the economic depression, causing North Hall’s occupancy to dwindle. The Henry Building, initially built just north of the campus as a home, on the northwest corner of 49th and Calvert, was turned over to the sanitarium as a hospital and in 1896 the north end of North Hall was also given over but with the balance of the building retained as a dormitory.
During this period, Seventh Day Adventists and Union College were moving towards healthy diets and vegetarianism. Meals, which had initially included roast beef, were altered to two meals a day with no meat. Some students were skeptical, saying the mock chicken soup simply drove “a chicken past a kettle of boiling water allowing his shadow to fall in the liquid.” Dr. Kellogg and his brother Will Keith Kellogg developed a cereal they called Granola which was manufactured at the college bakery and sold in College View but marketed off campus as Dextro with the intention that all profits of the non-patented cereal to go to the sanitarium.
The Kelloggs also developed a corn cereal with both cereals selling through their 1906 corporation The Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flakes Co. whose name was changed two months later to simply Kelloggs. Meantime, in College View, Dextro and Granola merged into the Sanitarium Food Co.
In 1895 the College View medical operation was officially named the Nebraska Sanitarium with all of North Hall then leased from the college for 20 years at an annual rent of $1,250. By about 1905 the sanitarium covered four-square blocks, virtually the entire northwest corner of the campus, for which the sanitarium bought from the college $17,000.
The main five-story, masonry building, formerly North Hall, advertised itself as having a hydraulic elevator, electricity, steam heat with “toilet and bathrooms on each floor.” The basement had a gymnasium, kitchen and dining room for 100. First floor had offices, labs, and dispensary. Second and third floors were “treatment apartments” while the upper floors were surgical and operating rooms while baths of every description were offered, including “electric light and electrotherapy.”
The three-physician staff was headed by A. M. Loper. M.D., who was aided by 25 to 50 nurses. In 1906 Union College, in conjunction with the Nebraska Sanitarium, affiliated with the University of Nebraska for premedical education.
As the depression lessened, college enrollment began to grow. The Henry Building was then released by Union College for $750 a year for a men’s dormitory while the sanitarium built its own power plant at 49th and Calvert.
With the Spanish Influenza epidemic in 1918 the sanitarium did not admit influenza patients in fear of infecting the staff and patients. 1919 saw the sanitarium begin to lose money and though it was, in a manner of speaking, the left hand paying the right hand, in 1921 the sanitarium sold its portion of the campus and the main sanitarium building back to Union College for $65,000 and the original name of North Hall reappeared as a dormitory.
All traces of the Nebraska Sanitarium, North Hall and the sanitarium’s separate power plant are now overtaken by the current Union College campus but Granola, whose formula shows little resemblance to the cereal of a hundred years ago, Kellogg’s corn flakes and peanut butter, which some say was “discovered” by Dr. Kellogg, live on with no recognition of their connection with the school.
Lincoln buildings that have made history
Woods Brothers Building
College View Public Library
Antelope Grocery
Burr block
Federal Trust Building
First National Bank Building
First State Bank of Bethany
Gold and Co. store building
Governor's Mansion
Hayward School
Hotel Capital-YMCA building
Lincoln Army Air Field Regimental Chapel
Lincoln Liberty building
Masonic Temple
Municipal Lighting and Waterworks Plant
Nebraska State Historical Society building
Nebraska Telephone Co. building
Nebraska Wesleyan Old Main
Palisade and Regent apartments
Rose Kirkwood Brothel
President and Ambassador apartments
Old University Library
Quinn Chapel
Rock Island Depot
St. Charles Apartments
Scottish Rite Temple
Sheldon Museum of Art
State Arsenal
State Capitol
Stuart Building
Temple of Congregation B'Nai Jeshuran
Terminal Building
Terrace Houses
Tifereth Israel Synagogue
U.S. Post Office
Veith Building
YWCA building
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.