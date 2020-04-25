Jim McKee: Census questions nothing new in Nebraska

Cuming’s first proclamation was issued Oct. 18, 1854, officially noting the death of Governor Burt. The second proclamation, issued on Oct. 21, called for the census which would commence Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1854. The results were to be completed by Monday, Nov. 20 when each of the seven deputy marshals performing the count was instructed to send their results directly to the acting governor “at the Mission house at Belleview” (sic.) or to Omaha City postmaster Mr. Lindley.

Instructions to the poll takers/deputy marshals were fairly open, but those persons counted had to be or intended to be permanent Nebraska residents. If there was doubt about their residency, the poll taker was directed to issue a signed oath with the question bearing particular scrutiny “in the neighborhoods bordering on the Missouri River.”

It was also problematic that the south border with Kansas was not yet surveyed and extremely fluid. The marshals were also directed to make note of where there was sufficient population to yield a precinct and where such population existed, they were to name the person at whose house a poll might be established and to name judges and clerks of elections.