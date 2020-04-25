Jim McKee: Census questions nothing new in Nebraska

The upcoming 2020 census is currently a major topic of conversation, as discussion abounds on who should be counted and why. Much of what is being considered was also being talked about in 1854 as Nebraska became an official U. S. territory.
In years between the U.S. census, every 10 years, towns are born, prosper and die between census, leaving almost no accurate statistics on their populations. At one point, between censuses, Lincoln made an annual estimate of population based on a multiple of the number of gas meters.
Where individuals should be enumerated is also in consideration. Should prisoners be counted where they are incarcerated or where they lived, should students be counted where they are studying, should soldiers be counted where they are stationed, albeit only temporarily?
With voting precinct boundaries ever more critical, what about West Lincoln which formed from nothing in 1890, grew to around 1,000 in 1895 and had almost disappeared by 1900. Antioch, in Sheridan County, opened its post office in 1891, reached an estimated several thousand in 1895, and today literally does not exist.
When Francis Burt of South Carolina, who was appointed Nebraska Territory’s first governor by President Franklin Pierce, died only days after taking the oath of office, Secretary of State Thomas B. Cuming became acting governor. The Organic Act which organized the Nebraska and Kansas territories, stated that before the first election could be called, the governor was to complete a census of inhabitants and qualified voters.
Cuming’s first proclamation was issued Oct. 18, 1854, officially noting the death of Governor Burt. The second proclamation, issued on Oct. 21, called for the census which would commence Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1854. The results were to be completed by Monday, Nov. 20 when each of the seven deputy marshals performing the count was instructed to send their results directly to the acting governor “at the Mission house at Belleview” (sic.) or to Omaha City postmaster Mr. Lindley.
Instructions to the poll takers/deputy marshals were fairly open, but those persons counted had to be or intended to be permanent Nebraska residents. If there was doubt about their residency, the poll taker was directed to issue a signed oath with the question bearing particular scrutiny “in the neighborhoods bordering on the Missouri River.”
It was also problematic that the south border with Kansas was not yet surveyed and extremely fluid. The marshals were also directed to make note of where there was sufficient population to yield a precinct and where such population existed, they were to name the person at whose house a poll might be established and to name judges and clerks of elections.
The resulting total of the 1854 tally showed 1,818 lived south of the Platte River while 914 lived to the north, a total of 2,732 or, just counting male voters over the age of 21, 516 to the south, 413 to the north. Despite this wide north/south difference, the Nebraska Palladian reported that Acting Governor Cuming assigned voting districts and hence legislative seats in higher number in the north than the south, because the north was growing faster than the south.
The census was immediately challenged, some claiming that so-called errors were intentional. One interesting anomaly reported by the Palladian was that Burt County which had “no bona fide population,” possibly six individuals, had voters imported or “colonized,” resulting in a count of 50.
Thus, only 10 months later, another census was ordered for 1855 among what was then 10 Nebraska counties. Lancaster County was still not organized, Pierce County had ceased to exist, Douglas County showed the largest population and Burt, the smallest.
Another unofficial count in 1856 showed 10,716. The first official U. S. Census for Nebraska, taken in 1860, showed a total of 28,841 of which about three fourths were native born, mostly coming from Ohio, then New York and Pennsylvania. Douglas County then reported a population of 4,305, Otoe County 4,194. Also, a total of 15 slaves were reported.
The U. S. 1870 census counted more than individuals, with Nebraska having 296,026 oxen and cattle, 673 manufacturers, 59 incorporated towns ad a total population of 122,993.
The Nebraska Legislature ordered a state census in 1885 which was completed, but because there was no provision for publication, all results were lost in a fire. The 1890 official census showed Nebraska had finally topped one million at 1,058,910 (or 1,062,656) but was considered by some to be fraudulent due to a connivance between real estate promoters and politicians resulting in an over count of 40-50,000. Thus the 1900 census was considered the more accurate with Omaha’s population at 102,555, Lincoln with 40,169 and a state total of 1,066,034.
April 1, 2020 is the official census day this year with possibly as many at 17,000 part time workers to be hired. The attempt by the current administration to place a citizenship question on the form was quashed and one estimate predicts that every uncounted person could cost $2,100 per year or $21,000 over the 10 year census period in federal aid to the state. It does look probable that Nebraska will now reach the 2 million mark, only 120 years after reaching 1 million.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
