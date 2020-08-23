Jim McKee: Campus building in Lincoln has varied past

The building pictured with this column is undoubtedly familiar to most Lincolnites and though it has had several names through the years, it is often recalled as simply the Kellogg Center and as an excellent and elegant place to have a Sunday lunch or upscale meal.
Some will be surprised to learn that in its first four decades it also served as a convention hotel and conference center, while outside of Lincoln it had a worldwide reputation as the site of a high school.
When Dr. Clifford M. Hardin replaced Reuben Gustavson as the University of Nebraska’s chancellor, after first turning down the appointment in the summer of 1954, one of his first actions was to physically tour as many cities in the state as possible.
Within weeks, he appointed a committee to visit with the W. K. Kellogg Foundation which he had become well acquainted with during his tenure at Michigan State University. His admitted goal was to bring Nebraska “state programs outside of standard academic patterns” particularly through construction of a new building which would attract meetings and conventions to the campus.
In a pattern which would later be repeated in projects including the Lied Center, the University of Nebraska was awarded a matching grant wherein the Kellogg Foundation would put up $1,856,000 for a conference center/hotel if local contributors would pledge $1,142,000.
The plan was to go to various cities throughout the state, each of which would be solicited for grants. Rooms within the center would then be named for the granting city in a room size corresponding to their grant. The first grant was for $25,000 from Columbus. Subsequent requests pointed out this gift’s size ensuring other cities would be encouraged to do better, each one building on the size of its predecessor.
The location chosen for the center was the extreme southwest corner of East Campus, the northeast corner of 33rd and Holdrege streets, which was principally empty land but home to what might be considered an initial start of the university’s arboretum, partially begun years earlier by Charles Bessey.
Construction bids were solicited in 1959 and “a number of rare and valuable trees were marked for salvation. But the bulldozer inadvertently destroyed the marked trees ... one of the finest collections of its kind anywhere, (was) gone forever.”
On Sept. 29, 1961, the Nebraska Center for Continuing Education was dedicated. Architect Selmer Solheim described the nine-story, buff-colored brick, 157,000 square foot building as being a 98-room hotel with twin beds, with a 625-seat auditorium which itself could be, by closing the balcony, turned into two rooms. Additionally, there were dormitory rooms for over 400, meeting rooms ranging in size for groups of 750 in the Omaha Room to 10 smaller ones on the second floor for 30 to 90. The Lincoln Room Restaurant off the lobby could accommodate 140.
The $3,750,000 building was financed by the Kellogg Foundation’s grant, local fund raising and bonds.
The center’s first year, of 1961 ended having hosted 197 conferences with 14,866 attendees and only three years later had 249 conferences and 18,851 attendees. The adjacent Hall of Youth, which housed groups like the Peace Corps, Boys-State and the Future Farmers of America added 27,952 attendees. One highlight cited was in June of 1989 when President George H. W. Bush held press interviews in the building.
In 1925 the University of Nebraska Extension High School opened primarily as a correspondent high school to the state’s smaller schools to which a full high school curriculum was added in 1929.
In 1978 the Independent Study High School was added, which in 1981 was located in the three-story, north end of the Nebraska Center for Continuing Education. An example year of 1989 showed 75 graduates, children of “embassy officials, military personnel, missionaries, dependents of expatriates” etc.
One often remembered feature of the Nebraska Center, added in 1969, was Norman Rockwell’s 1948 painting “the County Agricultural Agent,” which was displayed on a wall near the lobby. The painting, which had been purchased by Lincoln department store owner Nathan Gold in 1951 was moved from his store’s cafeteria, donated to the University of Nebraska and is now owned by the Sheldon Museum of Art.
The building’s name changed to the Clifford Hardin Center for Continuing Education in 1994 as the use of the building began to drift from a hotel, restaurant and convention center. In 2003 the building was literally gutted, remodeled as the School of Natural Resources and renamed again as Hardin Hall for Chancellor Clifford Hardin who was instrumental in the original building’s funding and creation. The rededication for its current incarnation occurred in 2006.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
