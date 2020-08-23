Jim McKee: Campus building in Lincoln has varied past

The plan was to go to various cities throughout the state, each of which would be solicited for grants. Rooms within the center would then be named for the granting city in a room size corresponding to their grant. The first grant was for $25,000 from Columbus. Subsequent requests pointed out this gift’s size ensuring other cities would be encouraged to do better, each one building on the size of its predecessor.

The location chosen for the center was the extreme southwest corner of East Campus, the northeast corner of 33rd and Holdrege streets, which was principally empty land but home to what might be considered an initial start of the university’s arboretum, partially begun years earlier by Charles Bessey.

Construction bids were solicited in 1959 and “a number of rare and valuable trees were marked for salvation. But the bulldozer inadvertently destroyed the marked trees ... one of the finest collections of its kind anywhere, (was) gone forever.”