Jim McKee: Cady helped shape state of Nebraska

Henry Francis Cady was born in 1851 in Madison, Wisconsin. He immigrated to Iowa where he operated a furniture and general merchandise store and four years later owned a hardware store in Kansas City. In 1874 Cady began working for the Chicago Lumber Co. of Omaha and moved to Nebraska City where, two years later he was in partnership with Chicago Lumber in their Nebraska City branch. Cady established the Pioneer Lumber Co. in Dunbar, Nebraska, as another branch yard for Chicago Lumber in 1878. A year after Cady was elected mayor of Nebraska City, in 1883, he built a new Victorian design house on the old Russell, Majors & Waddell property at 1020 Third Ave. across the street north from Nuckolls Square Park. The Queen Anne style house was a two and a half-story frame structure with a brick foundation and considered one of the finest of its day.