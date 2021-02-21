Jim McKee: Cady helped shape state of Nebraska

Before Nebraska was even a state, the area which would become Nebraska City began to attract settlers around the blockhouse at what was first known as Old Fort Kearny. With river traffic and the terminus of a trail west, several settlements in the area began to coalesce and a vast freighting company formed as the second largest city in the territory came into being.
As the state’s second city, Nebraska City attracted businesses, capital and prominent leaders who built large homes, bequeathing a cache of Victorian houses and museums.
With a federal contract to move freight to supply U.S. outposts in the west, the firm of Russell, Majors and Waddell, then headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, and Westport, Missouri, decided to establish a new terminus on the Missouri River at Nebraska City. In March of 1858 Alexander Majors arrived and bought 138 city lots principally from Stephen Nuckolls, who had arrived in Nebraska Territory four years earlier from Virginia and was considered one of the city’s founders.
The lots, partially owned by Charles Cowles, were in the northwest, Prairie City, section of the city, north of Third Avenue stretching to Table Creek, for which Majors paid $19,000. Here Russell, Majors & Waddell built “large warehouses, corrals, housing,” a store and blacksmith shop. Three of the 1858 houses, directly associated with Russell, Majors & Waddell, at 516 N. 14th, 517 N. 13th and 407 N. 13th are extant in the Nebraska City Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With the construction of the Union Pacific Railroad, overland freighting ended, Russell, Majors & Waddell was bankrupt, and their vast Nebraska City enterprise ended, principally becoming a residential area with a full city block dedicated as a park named Nuckolls Square.
Henry Francis Cady was born in 1851 in Madison, Wisconsin. He immigrated to Iowa where he operated a furniture and general merchandise store and four years later owned a hardware store in Kansas City. In 1874 Cady began working for the Chicago Lumber Co. of Omaha and moved to Nebraska City where, two years later he was in partnership with Chicago Lumber in their Nebraska City branch. Cady established the Pioneer Lumber Co. in Dunbar, Nebraska, as another branch yard for Chicago Lumber in 1878. A year after Cady was elected mayor of Nebraska City, in 1883, he built a new Victorian design house on the old Russell, Majors & Waddell property at 1020 Third Ave. across the street north from Nuckolls Square Park. The Queen Anne style house was a two and a half-story frame structure with a brick foundation and considered one of the finest of its day.
In 1886 Cady moved to Omaha, still associated with Chicago Lumber Co. and by then owned a one-third interest in their yards in Council Bluffs, Omaha, Nebraska City, Palmyra, Unadilla, Dunbar and Talmage in addition to managing smaller yards whose annual sales fell between $25,000 and $35,000.
In 1891 Cady acquired the Harris & Foster Planing Mill in Omaha, which had been established in 1867 and renamed it Cady & Gray Planing whose plant covered five acres, employed 150 men and became nationally noted when they supplied the lumber for the electricity exhibit at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
Still retaining ownership of his Nebraska City mansion, Cady sold it in 1897 to William Wilson, who was then the cashier of the Nebraska City National Bank. It was apparently Wilson who then removed the original, elaborate porch, port cochere and carriage house. In 1967 the house was listed in the 58-square-block, 155-acre Nebraska City Historic District’s entry in the National Register of Historic Places.
On Jan. 21, 1910, after a six-week illness, Henry F. Cady died at his Omaha home at 206 S. 36th St. and was buried in Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery. In addition to being mayor of Nebraska City and president of its Board of Trade, he was elected to the Nebraska Senate in 1881, was director and later president of the Nebraska City Telephone Co. while owning the Cady Lumber Co., Omaha Box Co., Omaha Wooden Packaging Co. the Cady Land Co. and treasurer of the Chicago Lumber Co.
Interestingly he gained Nebraska, regional and national notoriety in a now nearly forgotten action which could have made Nebraska well known for many decades. A state constitutional amendment, House Roll 59, passed in the House on Jan. 13, 1881, then passed in the Senate Feb. 21 and was signed by the governor on Feb. 26, 1881. Although it was not subsequently approved by Nebraska voters, it would have made Nebraska the first state in the union to confirm women’s suffrage. Henry F. Cady was one of eight senators who voted against the bill while 22 voted for it.
150 NOTABLE NEBRASKANS
1. Willa Cather
2. Standing Bear
3. Johnny Carson
4. George Norris
5. William Jennings Bryan
6. John Neihardt
7. Warren Buffett
8. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody
9. Charles Dawes
10. Ted Sorensen
11. J. Sterling Morton
12. Tom Osborne
13. John J. Pershing
14. Harold Edgerton
15. Loren Eiseley
16. Dick Cavett
17. Bob Kerrey
18. Henry Fonda
19. Roscoe Pound
20. Ernie Chambers
21. Bob Devaney
22. Crazy Horse
23. Susan La Flesche Picotte
24. Bob Gibson
25. Peter Kiewit
26. Marlon Brando
27. Charles Bessey
28. Louise Pound
29. George Beadle
30. Hartley Burr Alexander
31. Solomon Butcher
32. Bess Streeter Aldrich
33. Joyce Hall
34. Ted Kooser
35. Mari Sandoz
36. Robert Henri
37. Grover Cleveland Alexander
38. J.J. Exon
39. Alexander Payne
40. Daniel Freeman
41. Fred Astaire
42. Edith Abbott
43. Red Cloud
44. Darryl Zanuck
45. Chuck Hagel
46. Walter Behlen
47. Roger Welsch
48. Cliff Hillegass
49. Kay Orr
50. Ernst Lied
51. Grace Abbott
52. Terry Carpenter
53. Paul Johnsgard
54. Malcolm X
55. Robert Taylor
56. Harold Lloyd
57. Johnny Rodgers
58. Rose Blumkin
59. Harold Warp
60. Mike Johanns
61. Sandy Dennis
62. Chip Davis
63. Larry the Cable Guy
64. Walter Scott Jr.
65. Wright Morris
66. Gerald Ford
67. Gale Sayers
68. Virginia Smith
69. Clayton Anderson
70. Edwin Perkins
71. Matthew Sweet
72. Bob Boozer
73. Susette La Flesche Tibbles
74. Alvin Johnson
75. Father Edward Flanagan
76. Moses Kinkaid
77. Robert Furnas
78. Jeff Raikes
79. Joel Sartore
80. Donald Clifton
81. Sarah and George Joslyn
82. Robert Daugherty
83. Dwight Griswold
84. Nathan Gold
85. Ben Kuroki
86. William Petersen
87. Terry Pettit
88. Preston Love
89. Evelyn Brodstone Vestey
90. The Creightons
91. Grenville Dodge
92. Norman Geske
93. Frank Woods
94. J. Lee Rankin
95. Gordon MacRae
96. Montgomery Clift
97. Mabel Lee
98. Weldon Kees
99. Howard Hanson
100. William 'Speedy Bill' Smith
101. Keith Jacobshagen
102. Mary Pipher
103. Andrew Higgins
104. Gilbert Hitchcock
105. Charles Gere
106. Jordan Larson
107. Ed Zorinsky
108. Dick Cheney
109. Roman Hruska
110. Gutzon Borglum
111. Dave Rimington
112. Thomas Rogers Kimball
113. Logan Fontenelle
114. Nick Nolte
115. James Coburn
116. Randy Meisner
117. Max Baer
118. Magic Slim
119. Carl Curtis
120. Seacrest Family
121. Gabrielle Union
122. Paul Revere
123. Jonas Brandeis
124. Herman Cain
125. Paul Williams
126. Nicholas Sparks
127. Edward Ruscha
128. "Wahoo" Sam Crawford
129. Neal Hefti
130. Marg Helgenberger
131. Charlie Greene
132. Lee Simmons
133. Zager and Evans
134. James Valentine
135. Fred Seaton
136. John Falter
137. Aaron Douglas
138. Guy Chamberlin
139. Johnny Goodman
140. Norbert Tiemann
141. Victor Lewis
142. Reinhold Marxhausen
143. Michael Forsberg
144. Buddy Miles
145. "Gorgeous" George Wagner
146. Jack Van Berg
147. Mike Hill
148. Wynonie Harris
149. Swoosie Kurtz
150. Charles Starkweather
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.