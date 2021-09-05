Jim McKee: Brainard's favorite son is star

Anyone may be forgiven for assuming Butler County was named for Nebraska’s first state governor, David Butler, the only governor to be impeached. He is also the only one to serve simultaneously with another.
Just before statehood was finalized, he served in tandem with Alvin Saunders, appointed by the U. S. president as territorial governor. David Butler had been elected by the people as state governor.
In fact, Butler County was named for William Butler of Kentucky, who was appointed as territorial governor by the president but declined, giving Francis Burt the title of Nebraska’s first territorial governor.
Although over 30 have ultimately been discontinued, over 40 Butler County cities with post offices have existed since 1856 when Susquehanna was born along with the county.
Brainard was established in 1877 but not platted until the next year. Named by the railroad for a New York missionary to the American Indians, David Brainerd, the town’s name was mysteriously misspelled with an "a" instead of the correct "e."
One Butler County historian apologized for Brainard as having “no decisive battle ... nor the discovery of gold ... or an army base or bomber plant” and seemingly downplayed a very popular movie and TV personality, known at one time, by virtually everyone.
Florence and Edward Henderson, both of Brainard, were in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1902 when their son Lisle Howard Henderson was born that February. A few months after Lisle’s birth, the family returned to Brainard, where his mother died.
Lisle’s grandmother, Florence’s mother, Mary Talbot, whose maiden name was almost prophetically Holywood, legally adopted him and changed his name to Lyle Florenze (an adaptive spelling of his mother’s name) Talbot when he was 13. At that time Mary Talbot owned and managed the Talbot Hotel in Brainard, which was later renamed, sold, and ultimately razed in the early 1980s.
At about the age of 15, Lyle and his father moved to Omaha where Lyle attended high school and about 1919 moved to Tennessee, where he entered show business with a traveling carnival act.
In 1929 Lyle established his own traveling company, the Talbot Players, and even hired his father and stepmother who performed as a comedy act. Lyle married his first wife in 1930, ultimately marrying four, or possibly five, times, and moved to California as movies were transitioning from silent to sound films.
There he began a movie career with Nebraska-born Darryl Zanuck, who signed him to a long-term contract with Warner Brothers. At Warner Brothers Talbot frequently played the “bad guy” with a few films as a leading man. Despite the typecasting role as a villain, Talbot was known off screen as a mild-mannered gentleman. On screen he played with dozens of stars, including Humphrey Bogart, George Raft and Shirley Temple.
In 1933 Talbot joined the Screen Actors Guild, just as it initially formed and was elected to their first board of directors. Unfortunately, because he became known as an activist in the SAG, his contract with Warner Brothers was cancelled. This led to his returning to the theater in the 1940s then, in the 1950s, entering television as it began developing.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Talbot appeared in hundreds of TV programs including the Lux Video Theatre but primarily in comedies. He became a regular on the Ozzie & Harriet and Bob Cummings shows with recurring spots on many others including the Beverly Hillbillies, Green Acres and Charlie’s Angels. As a tribute to his ability to play diverse roles, he also appeared on “Saint Elsewhere,” the “Lone Ranger” and the “Gene Autry Show on TV and in theater performances of “The Odd Couple” and “South Pacific.”
In 1989 Talbot moved from Los Angeles to San Francisco and was able to break his addiction to alcohol. Lyle Talbot died of natural causes in 1996 at the age of 94. Four children, born from his 1948 marriage to Margaret Epple, survived him. Daughter Cynthia Talbot became a physician in Portland, Oregon, while his other daughter, Margaret Talbot, wrote for the New York Times and became a staff writer for “New Yorker” magazine. Son Stephen Talbot became a TV documentary producer and was associated with “Frontline,” while son David Talbot was successful as a historian, journalist and founder/editor-in-chief of “Salon” magazine.
Brainard, which in the last census had a population of 330, declared June 14, 1992, as Lyle Talbot Day, a tribute to the favorite son who had appeared in over 170 films, on scores of radio shows and dozens of theatre performances.
150 Notable Nebraskans
1. Willa Cather
2. Standing Bear
3. Johnny Carson
4. George Norris
5. William Jennings Bryan
6. John Neihardt
7. Warren Buffett
8. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody
9. Charles Dawes
10. Ted Sorensen
11. J. Sterling Morton
12. Tom Osborne
13. John J. Pershing
14. Harold Edgerton
15. Loren Eiseley
16. Dick Cavett
17. Bob Kerrey
18. Henry Fonda
19. Roscoe Pound
20. Ernie Chambers
21. Bob Devaney
22. Crazy Horse
23. Susan La Flesche Picotte
24. Bob Gibson
25. Peter Kiewit
26. Marlon Brando
27. Charles Bessey
28. Louise Pound
29. George Beadle
30. Hartley Burr Alexander
31. Solomon Butcher
32. Bess Streeter Aldrich
33. Joyce Hall
34. Ted Kooser
35. Mari Sandoz
36. Robert Henri
37. Grover Cleveland Alexander
38. J.J. Exon
39. Alexander Payne
40. Daniel Freeman
41. Fred Astaire
42. Edith Abbott
43. Red Cloud
44. Darryl Zanuck
45. Chuck Hagel
46. Walter Behlen
47. Roger Welsch
48. Cliff Hillegass
49. Kay Orr
50. Ernst Lied
51. Grace Abbott
52. Terry Carpenter
53. Paul Johnsgard
54. Malcolm X
55. Robert Taylor
56. Harold Lloyd
57. Johnny Rodgers
58. Rose Blumkin
59. Harold Warp
60. Mike Johanns
61. Sandy Dennis
62. Chip Davis
63. Larry the Cable Guy
64. Walter Scott Jr.
65. Wright Morris
66. Gerald Ford
67. Gale Sayers
68. Virginia Smith
69. Clayton Anderson
70. Edwin Perkins
71. Matthew Sweet
72. Bob Boozer
73. Susette La Flesche Tibbles
74. Alvin Johnson
75. Father Edward Flanagan
76. Moses Kinkaid
77. Robert Furnas
78. Jeff Raikes
79. Joel Sartore
80. Donald Clifton
81. Sarah and George Joslyn
82. Robert Daugherty
83. Dwight Griswold
84. Nathan Gold
85. Ben Kuroki
86. William Petersen
87. Terry Pettit
88. Preston Love
89. Evelyn Brodstone Vestey
90. The Creightons
91. Grenville Dodge
92. Norman Geske
93. Frank Woods
94. J. Lee Rankin
95. Gordon MacRae
96. Montgomery Clift
97. Mabel Lee
98. Weldon Kees
99. Howard Hanson
100. William 'Speedy Bill' Smith
101. Keith Jacobshagen
102. Mary Pipher
103. Andrew Higgins
104. Gilbert Hitchcock
105. Charles Gere
106. Jordan Larson
107. Ed Zorinsky
108. Dick Cheney
109. Roman Hruska
110. Gutzon Borglum
111. Dave Rimington
112. Thomas Rogers Kimball
113. Logan Fontenelle
114. Nick Nolte
115. James Coburn
116. Randy Meisner
117. Max Baer
118. Magic Slim
119. Carl Curtis
120. Seacrest Family
121. Gabrielle Union
122. Paul Revere
123. Jonas Brandeis
124. Herman Cain
125. Paul Williams
126. Nicholas Sparks
127. Edward Ruscha
128. "Wahoo" Sam Crawford
129. Neal Hefti
130. Marg Helgenberger
131. Charlie Greene
132. Lee Simmons
133. Zager and Evans
134. James Valentine
135. Fred Seaton
136. John Falter
137. Aaron Douglas
138. Guy Chamberlin
139. Johnny Goodman
140. Norbert Tiemann
141. Victor Lewis
142. Reinhold Marxhausen
143. Michael Forsberg
144. Buddy Miles
145. "Gorgeous" George Wagner
146. Jack Van Berg
147. Mike Hill
148. Wynonie Harris
149. Swoosie Kurtz
150. Charles Starkweather
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.