Jim McKee: Brainard's favorite son is star

Lisle’s grandmother, Florence’s mother, Mary Talbot, whose maiden name was almost prophetically Holywood, legally adopted him and changed his name to Lyle Florenze (an adaptive spelling of his mother’s name) Talbot when he was 13. At that time Mary Talbot owned and managed the Talbot Hotel in Brainard, which was later renamed, sold, and ultimately razed in the early 1980s.

At about the age of 15, Lyle and his father moved to Omaha where Lyle attended high school and about 1919 moved to Tennessee, where he entered show business with a traveling carnival act.

In 1929 Lyle established his own traveling company, the Talbot Players, and even hired his father and stepmother who performed as a comedy act. Lyle married his first wife in 1930, ultimately marrying four, or possibly five, times, and moved to California as movies were transitioning from silent to sound films.

There he began a movie career with Nebraska-born Darryl Zanuck, who signed him to a long-term contract with Warner Brothers. At Warner Brothers Talbot frequently played the “bad guy” with a few films as a leading man. Despite the typecasting role as a villain, Talbot was known off screen as a mild-mannered gentleman. On screen he played with dozens of stars, including Humphrey Bogart, George Raft and Shirley Temple.