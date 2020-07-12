Jim McKee: Birth of Hebron, college

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like most Nebraska county seats, as settlement began, Hebron quickly developed with banks, hotels, a newspaper, opera house, hospital and a college.

In the 1860s the Union Colony, founded by a group of men who were associated with the Disciples of Christ Church, formed and began investing land in what would develop as Thayer County. After failing in their first attempt at a site on the south side of the Blue River in 1869, the 18 men moved across the river and acquired over a section of land. There they formed the city of Hebron, named after the city in Palestine, by a local minister.

With the formation of the county, Hebron, near the geographic center, was named the county seat in 1871. From the very beginning, education was an important consideration, with the first school opening in 1870. By 1882 Hebron was said to have “the best public school … in the state” and had “one of the largest Nebraska high schools.”