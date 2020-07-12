Jim McKee: Birth of Hebron, college

Like most Nebraska county seats, as settlement began, Hebron quickly developed with banks, hotels, a newspaper, opera house, hospital and a college.
In the 1860s the Union Colony, founded by a group of men who were associated with the Disciples of Christ Church, formed and began investing land in what would develop as Thayer County. After failing in their first attempt at a site on the south side of the Blue River in 1869, the 18 men moved across the river and acquired over a section of land. There they formed the city of Hebron, named after the city in Palestine, by a local minister.
With the formation of the county, Hebron, near the geographic center, was named the county seat in 1871. From the very beginning, education was an important consideration, with the first school opening in 1870. By 1882 Hebron was said to have “the best public school … in the state” and had “one of the largest Nebraska high schools.”
In 1908 the Omaha Bee noted that the Blue Valley Mineral Water Company had incorporated and that “arrangements (were) being made to secure the Willard mansion in the city park and convert the same into a sanitarium.” These plans were evidently shelved as two years later another source said that the Evangelical Lutheran Synod of Ohio held high school classes in their Hebron Academy in the “residence acquired from Charles A. Lawrence” in September.
In 1911 the Charles H. Willard mansion, which was later occupied by Lawrence, became Hebron Academy’s Buehring Hall, a men’s dormitory and chapel. That September school officially opened with 56 students and two faculty members. A ladies group from the local Lutheran church began a campaign to raise money, by selling eggs, for the construction of a girls' dormitory, to be named Theodora Hall. The first official class of six students graduated from the “old Willard Building” in 1915.
The campus, as illustrated above, was completed in 1922 with the opening of Luther Hall, which contained the chapel, classrooms, offices and a gymnasium. In 1924 a junior college was instituted on the campus, and the following year the name was changed to Hebron College and Academy.
Although the junior college continued, the last high school/academy class of seven students graduated in 1939, bringing the total number of graduates through its lifetime to 650.
Although the college began having enrollment “difficulties” in the 1930s, the World War II military draft took the majority of all “males and staff,” and in 1942 Hebron College closed, moving and becoming part of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
In 1944 a group of Hebron citizens met to discuss the possibility of acquiring the then-vacant two-story plus basement, brick girls' dormitory and converting it into a hospital but no decision was made.
Two years later a group of businessmen proposed buying the hall and converting it into apartments. The Hebron Chamber of Commerce stepped into the picture, raised $35,000 for renovations and purchased the building for $4,500.
After additional funds were secured, a tunnel was constructed to connect the Willard mansion to the dormitory and in September of 1948 the new Hebron Hospital opened with its operating theater in the basement and patient rooms above.
In 1968 the hospital was replaced by the Thayer County Memorial Hospital, which was itself completely remodeled and added onto in 2015. When Theodora Hall, on the north side of Park Avenue was razed, the bricks were cleaned for reuse and some salvaged materials given to Grace Lutheran Church, where part of the old college lives on as light fixtures.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
