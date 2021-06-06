Jim McKee: Bad things and good buildings

It is unclear how long or even if the Treats lived in the house but at some point, they moved to Colorado and the house literally became mere storage. By 2018 the virtually abandoned house had deteriorated, and the grounds overrun to the point where David City’s building inspector suggested demolition.

In January of 2019, the Treats were given six months to bring the property into compliance or the house would be razed. The city inspector appeared at a city council meeting and described it as “one of the worst cases of hoarding” he had ever seen. On March 27 the council, perhaps to send a clear signal to the Treats, voted to demolish the mansion. Two months later, after considerable debate around saving the historic house rather than razing it, David City “bought” the house through eminent domain.

On Nov. 1, 2020 the city, having reported spending approximately $110,000 to acquire the property, offered the nine-room, 2,318 square foot, single-family Taylor/Zeilinger house for sale. The several-page offering noted, among various requirements from bidders, that they would consider offers of less than their investment but if the city was unable to sell it, they could “proceed in any manner it sees fit,” which, reading between the lines, probably means the bulldozing of the house.