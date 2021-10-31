Jim McKee: An evolving University of Nebraska

The enlarged building also housed physical education and a basketball court. Although there was a balcony on the east end of the open court, spectators were also seated along the basketball floor, right up to the playing area. Never really adequate, this meant players and coaches had to stand directly on the playing floor and quickly move out of the way of oncoming active players. Other schools, like Cotner College in Bethany, complained, some threatening not to play on the Nebraska court until proper facilities could be provided.

In 1891 Lt. John J. Pershing came to the university, fresh from the Sioux Campaign in South Dakota. As Commandant of Cadets, Pershing’s office was also located in Grant Hall. In 1899 Pershing suggested creating a memorial plaque for the wall in Grant Hall, honoring Nebraska students who had served in the Spanish American War. The plaque, partially funded by a $50 donation by Pershing, was on the wall of Grant Hall until 1958 when it was moved to the Military and Naval Hall east of the coliseum.

One of the lesser features of the amazing, 1898 Transmississippi Exposition in Omaha was the music program in the 1,100-seat auditorium located near the east end of the Sherman Avenue entrance.