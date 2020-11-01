Jim McKee: A sweet start in Lincoln

As villages formed and grew across Nebraska general stores opened and specialty stores began, even small manufacturers like candy factories. Lincoln was no different, and what started with small commercial confectionaries developed into some of the Midwest’s premier candy makers.
In the late 1860s H. P. Lau started as a fruit, grocery and confectionery and, although there were no manufacturers, Lincoln supported 10 confectioners by 1873.
Brothers T. F. and A. A. Lasch arrived in Lincoln in 1878 and began working for Raymond Bros. wholesale grocers at 11th and P streets by which time there 11 confectioners in business. Less than a decade later there were two candy manufacturers in the city: L. A. Grove at 142 South 12th and Lasch Bros. & Co. at 1022 P St. Although seemingly profitable, in 1895, Albert Lasch retired, and Theodore became a salesman for Perry Plummer & Co. wholesale grocers.
H. A. Sutton and C. W. Hollowbush, both from Illinois, established a candy factory in April of 1897 on two floors of a building at 206 S. 11th St. which had 10 employees, but it existed only a few years before disappearing.
Frank Gillen arrived in Omaha in the 1880s, first working for Vogele & Dinning candy manufacturers at 1110 Howard St. but moved to Lincoln in 1893 where he became a foreman for Lincoln Confectionery at 209 N. Eighth St. Gillen then partnered with William Boney, incorporating as Gillen & Boney Co. in 1895 at 117 N. Ninth St. with $25,000 capitalization.
The firm, which claimed two employees, also advertised that they used only Hershey’s chocolate. Gillen & Boney then occupied a new purpose-built, three-story, masonry building on the northwest corner of 8th and P streets which was enlarged in 1906 by adding a fourth story.
As the firm expanded wholesale sales into the surrounding area, William Boney retired in 1912 and died during the influenza pandemic of 1918. A nationwide shortage of sugar during World War I challenged the firm, which was said to be in part responsible. In a 1923 advertisement Frank Gillen noted that Gillen & Boney was then in their 54,000 square foot factory at 8th and P, turning out 35,000 pounds of candy a day, which they sold throughout the Midwest and southwest.
In 1925 Russell and Clara Stover incorporated Mrs. Stover’s Bungalow Candies, which had started in their Denver home’s kitchen while, in 1932, they opened a small retail store in Lincoln at 1321 O St. With a second sugar shortage and subsequent rationing during World War II, Russell Stover began buying Midwest candy makers to obtain their sugar quotas including Gillen & Boney in 1942.
Perhaps because the Lincoln plant was larger than their Denver-based facility, Russell Stover leased the 8th and P Gillen & Boney building from the Gillen family with Frank B. Gillen becoming vice president of Russell Stover Candy Co.
As the Lincoln location continued to grow, Russell Stover purchased the H. P. Lau building directly north of their main plant in 1954 and leased others. At that time the firm was producing over 250,000 pounds of candy a week, was the largest food manufacturer in Lincoln and the city’s second largest employer. Rather suddenly all offices and production in seven buildings, both leased and owned, were moved to Kansas City in 1980 leaving the old wholesale district with a great supply of empty buildings.
In 1930 Raymond Bauer, owner of Sun Drug at 237 S. 14th St., established a candy manufacturing business in the drug store’s basement. In 1942 the out-grown facility moved to 1609 N St. A new, purpose-built, 145,000 square foot building was then completed in 1946 on the northwest corner of 25th and O streets.
The building’s principal facades carried the House of Bauer’s catch phrases “creators of candy you’ll never forget” and “capturing America by the bite.” In 1968 the business and its signature candy, the Bavarian Mint, were sold to C. J. Patterson Co. of Kansas City with the 50 Lincoln employees assured that the business would remain in Lincoln and expand. In 1980 the House of Bauer moved to 4000 Northwest 44th St. but has now seemingly disappeared completely.
An often forgotten Lincoln candy factory was Miller & Paine’s which had a large bakery and candy kitchen on an upper floor of their 13th and O Street eight-story tower. Their principal favorites were pastel melt-aways and their “world famous Witching Hour, hand-dipped chocolates” but all candy produced was only sold in their own candy departments.
Many other candy makers existed in Lincoln through the years including the offices of Blum’s of San Francisco which owner Clive Hilgert sold to the House of Bauer in 1980. The closest to being a Lincoln confectioner today is Bakers Candies which was established in 1987 in Greenwood. Their 25,000 square foot facility, now able to produce a ton of candy per day, is termed Nebraska’s largest chocolate manufacturer.
Lincoln buildings that have made history
College View Public Library
Christian Record building
Antelope Grocery
Burr block
Federal Trust Building
First National Bank Building
First State Bank of Bethany
Gold and Co. store building
Governor's Mansion
Hayward School
Hotel Capital-YMCA building
Lincoln Army Air Field Regimental Chapel
Lincoln Liberty building
Masonic Temple
Municipal Lighting and Waterworks Plant
Nebraska State Historical Society building
Nebraska Telephone Co. building
Nebraska Wesleyan Old Main
Old University Library
Palisade and Regent apartments
Rose Kirkwood Brothel
President and Ambassador apartments
Quinn Chapel
Rock Island Depot
St. Charles Apartments
Scottish Rite Temple
Sheldon Museum of Art
State Arsenal
State Capitol
Stuart Building
Temple of Congregation B'Nai Jeshuran
Terminal Building
Terrace Houses
Tifereth Israel Synagogue
U.S. Post Office
Veith Building
Woods Brothers Building
YWCA building
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!