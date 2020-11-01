Jim McKee: A sweet start in Lincoln

As the Lincoln location continued to grow, Russell Stover purchased the H. P. Lau building directly north of their main plant in 1954 and leased others. At that time the firm was producing over 250,000 pounds of candy a week, was the largest food manufacturer in Lincoln and the city’s second largest employer. Rather suddenly all offices and production in seven buildings, both leased and owned, were moved to Kansas City in 1980 leaving the old wholesale district with a great supply of empty buildings.

In 1930 Raymond Bauer, owner of Sun Drug at 237 S. 14th St., established a candy manufacturing business in the drug store’s basement. In 1942 the out-grown facility moved to 1609 N St. A new, purpose-built, 145,000 square foot building was then completed in 1946 on the northwest corner of 25th and O streets.

The building’s principal facades carried the House of Bauer’s catch phrases “creators of candy you’ll never forget” and “capturing America by the bite.” In 1968 the business and its signature candy, the Bavarian Mint, were sold to C. J. Patterson Co. of Kansas City with the 50 Lincoln employees assured that the business would remain in Lincoln and expand. In 1980 the House of Bauer moved to 4000 Northwest 44th St. but has now seemingly disappeared completely.