Jim McKee: A postcard from Havelock

In the late 1880s, after a land gift to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, four buildings were erected on the main street of what would become Havelock by George Grant Smith, W. J. Johnson, O. Master and Dr. J. A. Scott. The first “stop” on the railroad in Lancaster County was platted as Newton and a tiny frame whistle/flag stop depot erected at milepost 534.

Not a single lot was sold, and the plat was vacated. In 1890 the railroad built its first major shop building in what would become Havelock, at milepost 536 and the Newton depot was moved to the site. Although it was announced “the post office name was changed from Newton” it never originally existed there.

George G. Smith, who moved from Wabash, Nebraska, built a two-story, frame, general store/barber shop on the northeast corner of Forbes and Jackson streets, later 61st and Havelock Avenue and, on Dec. 31, 1890, the building also became Havelock’s first post office, amazingly the 48th post office in Lancaster County, with Smith as postmaster.

In May of 1893, the village of Havelock was incorporated. In 1900 the Farmers & Mechanics Bank of Havelock was formed with W. R. Johnson as president and George Smith as vice president.