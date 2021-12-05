Jim McKee: A postcard from Havelock

What passed for Nebraska’s first post offices were far from official, physical offices, sometimes as unimpressive as a saddlebag or a box left alongside a trail which might be picked up and carried to the next military post or road ranche and ultimately be put into a normal postal stream.
As actual cities developed, a post office might be in a farmer’s kitchen or in a general store. As populations grew, an actual post office would ultimately come into being but again in a store or building, not with a post office as its principal tenant.
The first post office in what would become Lancaster County was named Gregory’s Basin, located south of the later site of West Lincoln in the home of John Gregory, the postmaster, and opened in May of 1863.
There were no stamps sold the first year, with total receipts of $16.04 in 1864. In the village of Lancaster which would become Lincoln in 1867, the first postmaster, Jacob Dawson, kept the post office in his cabin at about Seventh and O streets and reported his first year’s receipts as $12.38.
The first post offices in Lancaster County included, in order of their opening, Shirley’s Station, Stephen’s (Steven’s) Creek, Opequan, Tipton, Buda, Park, Mayville, McFarland, Dunn and Silver, all now long forgotten.
In the late 1880s, after a land gift to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, four buildings were erected on the main street of what would become Havelock by George Grant Smith, W. J. Johnson, O. Master and Dr. J. A. Scott. The first “stop” on the railroad in Lancaster County was platted as Newton and a tiny frame whistle/flag stop depot erected at milepost 534.
Not a single lot was sold, and the plat was vacated. In 1890 the railroad built its first major shop building in what would become Havelock, at milepost 536 and the Newton depot was moved to the site. Although it was announced “the post office name was changed from Newton” it never originally existed there.
George G. Smith, who moved from Wabash, Nebraska, built a two-story, frame, general store/barber shop on the northeast corner of Forbes and Jackson streets, later 61st and Havelock Avenue and, on Dec. 31, 1890, the building also became Havelock’s first post office, amazingly the 48th post office in Lancaster County, with Smith as postmaster.
In May of 1893, the village of Havelock was incorporated. In 1900 the Farmers & Mechanics Bank of Havelock was formed with W. R. Johnson as president and George Smith as vice president.
Meantime, after moving a number of times, the Lincoln post office reported their 58 employees or 28 clerks and 28 carriers were growing so fast that four years later they had 120 employees and had to open three substations -- Station A at the University, Station B at 1619 S. 17th St. and Station C at 27th and Vine.
Havelock, too, was growing, and in 1903 built a second post office at 1304 Jackson, extant today as 6112 Havelock Ave. This two-story brick and stone building had a metallic embossed cap above the cornice reading Post Office. The second, east half, of the building was constructed about 1906 while the Smith Building and original post office to the west, was picked up and moved a block east to 4428 N. 62nd St. about 1929. As late as 1911 Havelock Postmaster Augustus Hyers lived above the post office with his wife Maude.
In April of 1916, Lincoln architects Tyler, Brandt & Tyler, who officed in the Richards Block, announced they were designing a new Havelock building for Mintie Schmidt. The two-story, half-block-long, brick and stone building on the southwest corner of 60th and Havelock Avenue or 113 S. 13th St., as it was then known in Havelock, opened the same year with apartments on the second floor while the ground floor housed the post office’s third location on the south or alley end and the Farmers & Mechanics Bank on the corner. After the bank failed in 1931 its vault was used by Bykerk Insurance Co. then Hub Hall Real Estate and is extant.
On Sept. 31, 1903, a published ordinance announced Havelock’s annexation to Lincoln while the Havelock City Council met for the last time, principally to officially order portions of the council’s minutes which might embarrass the offices or officers of Havelock, to be destroyed by the City Clerk.
Mintie Schmidt died in a misunderstanding with a railroad train in 1949 but the Schmidt Block lives on as the Salvage Warehouse. In the 1980s the Havelock post office informed the building’s owners that they would have to design a drive-in lane for the office. When this proved impossible, Havelock moved to its fourth and current location at 6240 Platte about three blocks northeast of its first home.
