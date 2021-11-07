 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim McKee: A mysterious name change
0 Comments
editor's pick topical
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: A mysterious name change

  • 0
mckee1107

This photo, taken in the late 19th century, shows the O.T.B. Williams building in Seward, which, as noted on the awning, became the county courthouse upstairs, until the purpose-built building was completed.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A few Nebraska county names have simply disappeared, others have changed their over the years, and four reportedly changed when the person in whose honor they were named joined the South and Confederate Army during the Civil War.

Calhoun County thus became Saunders, Izard became Stanton and Shorter became Lincoln. One, Greene County, was changed to Seward but the exact reason may or may not have been because of an association with the Confederacy. Green/Seward County itself probably had more trouble in getting organized than any other Nebraska county.

In 1855 the western two-thirds of then Cass and Pierce counties had practically no population, but part of the area was still proposed as Greene County by a committee which contained Manly Greene of Cass County. Two towns were suggested as county seats  -- Carlisle, which had formed that March, and Greenville on the Blue River, which did not actually exist on any level. About all that came of that initial idea was the division of the area into three voting districts.

On Jan. 26, 1856, during the administration of President Buchanan, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature created Greene County, though no mention was recorded as to exactly who Greene was. The first preempted land in Greene County was supposedly made by Daniel Morgan and his sons, whose land was on the Blue River in J Precinct. Exactly what the distinction was is unclear but West Mills, formed by Thomas Mills in 1859, is considered the first settlement in the county.

A third person, J. L. Davison, is also credited with being the county’s first settler. Davison created the village of Camden and became its first postmaster in 1862. Davison is perhaps best known for having been appointed by the territorial legislature to lay out a territorial road to connect Nebraska City/Old Fort Kearny with New Fort Kearny. The road, which was south of Milford and east of Camden, crossed the Blue River on a bridge financed by a Nebraska City faction.

On Jan. 3, 1862, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature, in a three sentence act, changed the name of Greene County to Seward County. The county was thus named for William Henry Seward, U.S. senator, governor of New York, secretary of state for President Abraham Lincoln, and himself a presidential candidate. Again, no mention was made as to who the deleted Mr. Greene was.

The American Guide/WPA reference on Nebraska later said it had been named for General Greene of Missouri but changed when he “joined the Confederacy during the Civil War.” A. E. Sheldon of the Nebraska State Historical Society said in 1904 “Greene proved a traitor to the Union in the Civil War” and A. T. Andreas noted in 1882 that Greene was “tarnished with the dark stain of treason.” No mention was made of Manly Greene of Cass County.

In April of 1864 Milford was founded by J. L. Davison, joining Camden at least as map points in the still unorganized Seward County. In October of the following year, Seward County, then attached to Lancaster County for judicial purposes, was urged by Lancaster to call for an election to establish a county seat and officially organize. Although the three “cities” of Camden, Milford and Seward were suggested, none had truly organized themselves, but Milford received the largest vote of the estimated total of 25 and was named as Seward County’s seat of government.

Division between the north and south halves of the county regarding the county seat location remained and in 1866 the two sides met to discuss a possible move, but it was decided to wait for an election at the time when the population was not so sparse. In October of 1867 Milford still outvoted Camden and Seward though the official count was misplaced.

When Camden announced they would withdraw from consideration and throw their votes and influence to Seward, the most central location, others followed suit. Squabbles, including the arrest of at least one commissioner, delayed the count of an early December vote and yet another vote was called for 1871. Finally, on Oct. 21, 1871, the commissioners announced that the city of Seward had prevailed, and the county records were ordered to be gathered and sent to the new county seat.

There being no courthouse in Seward, J. R. Paul offered a building for county offices and O. T. B. Williams gave his building for the courts. The site for a courthouse to ultimately be erected was finally settled on Block 35 in Cloyde’s Addition.

Interestingly the question of exactly which Mr. Greene the original county was named for remains unanswered but if indeed it was Manly Greene of Cass County, the change to Seward may have had nothing to do with the Confederacy as is almost always quoted.

Jim McKee: An evolving University of Nebraska
Jim McKee: A forgotten Nebraska governor
Jim McKee: Evolution of a Nebraska auto seller
Jim McKee: McKeen's amazing 'motor car'

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News