Jim McKee: A mysterious name change

A third person, J. L. Davison, is also credited with being the county’s first settler. Davison created the village of Camden and became its first postmaster in 1862. Davison is perhaps best known for having been appointed by the territorial legislature to lay out a territorial road to connect Nebraska City/Old Fort Kearny with New Fort Kearny. The road, which was south of Milford and east of Camden, crossed the Blue River on a bridge financed by a Nebraska City faction.

On Jan. 3, 1862, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature, in a three sentence act, changed the name of Greene County to Seward County. The county was thus named for William Henry Seward, U.S. senator, governor of New York, secretary of state for President Abraham Lincoln, and himself a presidential candidate. Again, no mention was made as to who the deleted Mr. Greene was.

The American Guide/WPA reference on Nebraska later said it had been named for General Greene of Missouri but changed when he “joined the Confederacy during the Civil War.” A. E. Sheldon of the Nebraska State Historical Society said in 1904 “Greene proved a traitor to the Union in the Civil War” and A. T. Andreas noted in 1882 that Greene was “tarnished with the dark stain of treason.” No mention was made of Manly Greene of Cass County.