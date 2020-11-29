Jim McKee: A man of firsts, mystery in Nebraska City

His most intriguing legislative moment came as he voted for a bill “giving to women the right of franchise ... (though) squabbles ... prevented the bill from receiving action.” Fourteen voted in favor, 11 against, sending the bill to the Council which read it twice but was purposely prevented from coming to an actual vote by allowing the 40 day session to end without action.

Both John Boulwares and George partnered in the founding of the city of Tecumseh in Johnson County in 1856 which became the county seat in February of 1857.

The year 1857 was when a national recession caused hundreds of bank failures. Banks of the period were especially vulnerable as most were issuing their own “currency” with little or no backing. Banks and businesses in St. Louis sent a representative to Nebraska to redeem as much of the self-issued specie as possible starting at De Soto then heading down river through Omaha.