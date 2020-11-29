 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: A man of firsts, mystery in Nebraska City
McKee111620

Although John Boulware has a new tombstone in Nebraska City’s Wyuka Cemetery, this is the original when his grave overlooked the river near his first home on Kearny Hill.

 COURTESY PHOTO

“Colonel” John P. Boulware of Nebraska City is noted as a man of many firsts, but his history is well clouded and certainly confused with his son John B. Boulware.

Both were sometimes called colonel but there is no clear evidence that either was ever in the U. S. Army, both are almost universally referred to without a middle initial and both were important figures in early city, territory and state politics and events. I will focus on John P. Boulware the father, but even careful historians admit they are often puzzled.

“Colonel” John P. Boulware was born in 1792 and arrived at what would not even become Nebraska Territory for over a quarter of a century in 1826 as a post trader or sutler at Fort Atkinson on the Missouri River above latter-day Omaha. When the U. S. Army abandoned the fort in 1827 Boulware remained and made an attempt to establish a city named Fort Calhoun, but when this proved impossible, he returned to Platte County, Missouri.

The U. S. War Department established Fort Kearny on the west bank of the Missouri River just downstream from the point where Table Creek emptied into the river in 1846 to protect settlers from potential Indian attacks.

As the military built a blockhouse, Boulware began operating a ferry service “for the government … to facilitate travel by army personnel … but retained ownership after the fort moved west” becoming new Fort Kearny.

When gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill in California in January of 1848 a gold rush brought crowds heading west and caused the ferry to become a busy and profitable undertaking. Boulware took advantage by establishing a store and outfitters and later turned the ferry over to his son George. After the army left the Missouri River fort location and moved west, John Boulware was “left in charge of Fort Kearny” as a sort of caretaker.

In 1852 or 1853 Boulware established the Table Creek post office with himself as postmaster, though one source indicates “the office was begun on the Iowa side of the river.”

By May of 1852 it was noted that 906 wagons had been ferried across the river by Boulware that year, allowing John B. to build a ferry house, the first business at what would become Nebraska City and “the first permanent habitation on the (later) townsite” at the foot of Commercial Street (Avenue). John P. Boulware built a squatter’s cabin and staked out a claim in what was first termed Kearny Section in the spring of 1853 and later platted as Kearny City. His son John B. then staked out 320 acres of land southeast of his father’s which he called South Nebraska City.

Although it has never been clear if it was father or son, John Boulware was made foreman of the first grand jury at Nebraska City in 1855 wherein “nearly every man in the county, including members of the jury, were indicted for gambling” and that December Boulware was elected to the territorial legislature representing Otoe County.

His most intriguing legislative moment came as he voted for a bill “giving to women the right of franchise ... (though) squabbles ... prevented the bill from receiving action.” Fourteen voted in favor, 11 against, sending the bill to the Council which read it twice but was purposely prevented from coming to an actual vote by allowing the 40 day session to end without action.

Both John Boulwares and George partnered in the founding of the city of Tecumseh in Johnson County in 1856 which became the county seat in February of 1857.

The year 1857 was when a national recession caused hundreds of bank failures. Banks of the period were especially vulnerable as most were issuing their own “currency” with little or no backing. Banks and businesses in St. Louis sent a representative to Nebraska to redeem as much of the self-issued specie as possible starting at De Soto then heading down river through Omaha.

Although he was no fan of the owner of Nebraska City’s Platte Valley Bank, John Boulware loaned the bank $10,000 in gold coin to wave in the face of the collector, convincing him the bank was solvent. The St. Louis representative simply felt the gold was too heavy to carry and assumed he could redeem the notes he carried at any time. The gold was returned to Boulware and if the gentleman had returned the following day, the bank would have failed on the spot.

John Boulware was one of the incorporators, on May 7, 1858, as Nebraska City, South Nebraska City and Kearny City consolidated as Nebraska City with John Boulware becoming an alderman.

On January 3, 1864, “Colonel” John P. Boulware died and was buried on Kearny Hill overlooking the river near his home. When his wife died a few years later, he was supposedly reinterred with her in Nebraska City’s Wyuka Cemetery but in true Boulware confusion, there is still a question as to whether his body may in fact still repose on the bluff. A new headstone at Wyuka does however claim him as “1st settler/1st ferryman/1st postmaster/Table Creek/Nebraska City.”

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

Husker News