Jim McKee: A history of hospitals in Lincoln

Lincoln’s first hospitals were one-doctor facilities, often with very limited or nonexistent overnight capabilities, often in the doctor’s home. As the city grew, hospitals moved, often into very large houses with one or two physicians.
Then, in 1889 what would become St. Elizabeth Hospital opened in the old Buckstaff mansion at 12th and South streets. Because this hospital allowed local doctors to practice, it became the city’s first “general hospital.” New, ever-larger hospitals opened, absorbing smaller ones, resulting in ever smaller numbers of actual hospitals. One of the larger buildings, once a 125-bed hospital, has grown and still serves medical needs a block northwest of Lefler Middle School.
Robert Charles Olney was born in Colorado in 1896, graduated from the Medical College of Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Lincoln after World War II. In 1922 Dr. Olney lived at 2732 Ryons and was listed as officing at the Doctors Everett/Lincoln Sanitarium, a large hospital with indoor swimming pool, on the northwest corner of the block now occupied by the State Office Building.
Two years later Dr. Olney had moved to 110 North 33rd St. but established his own office in room 824 of the Sharp Building at 13th and N streets. By 1930 he had moved to 1301 Piedmont Road and while still in the Sharp Building, was also a “staff” surgeon at Bryan Memorial Hospital.
By the 1940s, Lincoln listed nine hospitals, including Dr. Benjamin Bailey’s Green Gables Hospital at 56th and South streets as well as the lesser-known Roeder Maternity Hospital at 2954 Apple and the Isolation Hospital at 600 Hatch Street, now the location of Standing Bear Park.
Dr. Olney had, meantime in 1941, built a new two-story, masonry, 6,900 square foot office/clinic complete with a dentist, several other physicians and pharmacy at 800 South 13th St.
Although Dr. Olney had privileges in all of Lincoln’s hospitals and was on the attending staff in two, in about 1946 he began formulating plans to establish a foundation which would build a new hospital, partially for new physicians and where all doctors could practice and do medical research.
The foundation was incorporated in 1950 “to preserve the American way of Medical practice and the enterprise of free men in science and medicine.” That April a tract of land was purchased south of Randolph Street on the west side of 48th Street then partially sold to a real estate developer while reserving 11 acres, a bit over four-square blocks, for the hospital.
In December of 1952 Doctor’s Hospital opened a three-story, brick, 65-bed, $380,000, 160-by-44 foot, facility whose address was first listed at 901 South 48th Street. Because of an objection from another hospital of the same name, it became the Olney Hospital. At the same time the south 13th Street clinic was purchased by Dr. O. V. Calhoun and three other physicians who remodeled it as the Medical Arts Building.
In 1954 an addition was built on the 48th Street building and called the Olney-Clinic-Hospital and about five years later a separate, 2,725 square foot office was built across the street to the north at 4740 F Street as an office for Dr. Olney’s private practice. This was also the year a number of Lincoln physicians built the Lincoln Clinic at 3145 O Street.
By 1957 it was announced that 63 doctors had utilized the Olney Hospital.
In the 1960s Dr. Olney published several papers on “blocked oxidation” which he claimed, by using ultraviolet light to increase blood oxygen levels, could cure “cancer and serious infections diseases.” Olney also became known nationally as an opponent of fluouride in public water, saying, “anyone forcing this powerful poison on innocent, helpless people should be held morally and legally liable.” On a less controversial note he also fought and ultimately helped prevent the closure of the Lincoln Veteran’s Hospital.
At some point during this period the hospital became known as Providence Hospital, whose address became 4600 Valley Road with Dr. Olney as director with the Olney Clinic, completely separate, at 4740 F Street.
In 1970 Dr. Robert Olney’s son, Dr. Richard Olney, was named medical director of Providence Hospital, then in September of 1974 the Lincoln Journal reported that Providence Hospital had been sold to the Bethesda Foundation of Omaha for an undisclosed price.
Dr. Robert Olney retired in 1980 and died in 1986 while Dr. Richard Olney’s practice was listed as The Medical Building at 48th and F streets. Today the old Providence Hospital is known as the Lincoln Family Medicine Center while the 13th Street clinic building houses the Nebraska Realtors Association while the 4740 F Street building is still a local physician’s office.
