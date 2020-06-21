Jim McKee: A history of hospitals in Lincoln

By the 1940s, Lincoln listed nine hospitals, including Dr. Benjamin Bailey’s Green Gables Hospital at 56th and South streets as well as the lesser-known Roeder Maternity Hospital at 2954 Apple and the Isolation Hospital at 600 Hatch Street, now the location of Standing Bear Park.

Dr. Olney had, meantime in 1941, built a new two-story, masonry, 6,900 square foot office/clinic complete with a dentist, several other physicians and pharmacy at 800 South 13th St.

Although Dr. Olney had privileges in all of Lincoln’s hospitals and was on the attending staff in two, in about 1946 he began formulating plans to establish a foundation which would build a new hospital, partially for new physicians and where all doctors could practice and do medical research.

The foundation was incorporated in 1950 “to preserve the American way of Medical practice and the enterprise of free men in science and medicine.” That April a tract of land was purchased south of Randolph Street on the west side of 48th Street then partially sold to a real estate developer while reserving 11 acres, a bit over four-square blocks, for the hospital.