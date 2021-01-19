 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History in the making — State collecting toilet paper, masks, communion cups and other pieces of the pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

History in the making — State collecting toilet paper, masks, communion cups and other pieces of the pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

He needed a Hail Mary, so he started throwing in the toilet paper.

Kendall Warnock was used to the grind of trying to compete with national chains, but the early months of the pandemic were proving to be his most brutal as a small-business owner, and they were pushing A1 Automotive to its edge. 

He needed a gimmick, something memorable.

“I told my team that if you can't find your hustle in times like this, you don't have one.”

Toilet paper was in high demand at the time, so they started wrapping individual rolls, each with a custom A1 Automotive label: This is how we roll.

They handed out hundreds of rolls, the toilet paper ending up with customers and potential customers and, sometime in May, in state custody, on a shelf at History Nebraska.

Pieces of the pandemic

First Presbyterian Church in Auburn gave disposable communion cups at its drive-thru service. The main compartment held juice, the top held a wafer.

It joined a single-serving communion capsule from Auburn’s Presbyterian church, a little free library sign from Scottsbluff, a color-coded map of a COVID floor at Bryan West Campus, a football from the Shrine Bowl — and more than 100 other items collected and curated to try to tell the story of a pandemic in Nebraska.

“It’s been ever-evolving,” said Laura Mooney, History Nebraska's senior objects curator, who helped launch the collection effort in the pandemic’s infancy. “As new things are happening, we continue to put calls out for things we think we would specifically like to collect.”

The collection’s growth has followed the arc of COVID-19’s stranglehold on the state. The earliest objects reflected change and hope and adaptability. To-go containers from bakeries and breweries that couldn’t accommodate in-house customers. Yard signs thanking first responders. T-shirts celebrating Nebraska Strong. Sanitizer made by a distillery.

Pieces of the pandemic

Katie Bradshaw opened the Fair Weather Little Free Library in Scottsbluff in March, after the public library closed.

And a handmade sign advertising the Fair Weather Little Free Library.

Katie Bradshaw made it in March, with a Sharpie and a piece of cardboard, after Scottsbluff’s public library closed.

“I looked at the many books on my shelves and decided to share them. People needed something to do while they were at home.”

How a doughnut bag from Lincoln will help tell the story of the pandemic

She filled a wheeled cart with books and parked it on her driveway that first day, rolling it back into her garage that night. Nine months later, the Fair Weather Library is still open —  160 titles were checked out, as of last week — and has become self-perpetuating, with donors dropping off so many books Bradshaw had to buy a cabinet for all of them.

The museum’s collection kept growing, too, and changing, as Nebraskans gained a clearer understanding of the virus — and the tools needed for detection and protection.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The historians gathered nearly two dozen masks: floral and polka dot and UNL-branded cloth coverings; surgical and store-bought disposables. Bryan Health donated a face shield, worn by providers working in the COVID units and testing centers, and a digital thermometer used to screen visitors.

Pieces of the pandemic

Bryan Health donated a digital thermometer, used to screen staff and visitors.

A nurse pressed into COVID duty contributed several examples of instructions Bryan Health issued to employees. How to put on and take off personal protection equipment. How to monitor others for proper procedures and protocols, and how to gently confront those doing it wrong: I’m concerned for your safety.

Pandemic portraits: Lincoln artist captures strange new time in old-fashioned photos

The museum wants to tell the full story of the pandemic, Mooney said, so it’s seeking items from anti-mask campaigns.

It’s also chasing a holy grail, a vaccine vial. “That’s something on our wish list,” she said. “We did a lot of reaching out.”

But there is a side of the story they haven’t yet tried to tell: the pain of the pandemic. The grief from losing loved ones and losing jobs, the loneliness that comes with necessary distancing.

They plan to, when the time is right, she said.

“The deaths, the other tragedies that people have faced over this last year, that’s one of the areas we still need to collect. And we hope to do that over time; we just need to give people a little bit of space.”

Many of the items so far lean toward hope and perseverance, because that’s what people want to celebrate. But a full history needs to show all sides.

“That’s human nature, to try to find the bright side of things, and those are the things people often approach us with, which is great,” she said. “But one of our challenges is trying to document and represent those things that people don’t necessarily want to be thinking about.”

'Things jump out at me' — Two-wheeled artist makes Lincoln her canvas

The collection has another gap to fill. Three out of four items are from Lincoln and Omaha, in large part because the pandemic prevented History Nebraska staff from traveling the state to pick up more pieces, or donors from dropping them off.

“We have a lot of stuff from the Lincoln area because we’re headquartered here,” Mooney said. “But we’ve been very consciously trying to find things from other parts of the state.”

Pieces of the pandemic

Archrival created a sticker to encourage distancing as part of an awareness campaign.

The collection has no end dates, and Mooney expects items to trickle in for years.

But they won’t stay hidden on shelves. The museum is closed for now, but she hopes to have a small collection ready for display when it reopens, and a larger exhibit years from now.

Where future generations will learn a little something about the pandemic from a roll of toilet paper. Though that was never the point of his promotion, said Warnock, the owner of A1 Automotive.

“There was no intention of getting it to the museum. But we put a lot of smiles on people’s faces, and that’s what I’m most proud about.”

Zooming with Edward Scissorhands — Lincoln artist battles boredom of online meetings

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News