History in the making — State collecting toilet paper, masks, communion cups and other pieces of the pandemic

“The deaths, the other tragedies that people have faced over this last year, that’s one of the areas we still need to collect. And we hope to do that over time; we just need to give people a little bit of space.”

Many of the items so far lean toward hope and perseverance, because that’s what people want to celebrate. But a full history needs to show all sides.

“That’s human nature, to try to find the bright side of things, and those are the things people often approach us with, which is great,” she said. “But one of our challenges is trying to document and represent those things that people don’t necessarily want to be thinking about.”

The collection has another gap to fill. Three out of four items are from Lincoln and Omaha, in large part because the pandemic prevented History Nebraska staff from traveling the state to pick up more pieces, or donors from dropping them off.

“We have a lot of stuff from the Lincoln area because we’re headquartered here,” Mooney said. “But we’ve been very consciously trying to find things from other parts of the state.”

The collection has no end dates, and Mooney expects items to trickle in for years.