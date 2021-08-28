Finding 1950s photo brings back memories for Lincoln brother and sister

The photo was found by pure chance.

Fritz Olenberger wasn’t looking for it and definitely never expected to find it in an online archive.

Olenberger grew up in Lincoln in the 1950s with his older sister, Laurie (Olenberger) Confer, and his parents. He simply wanted to see if the internet had anything to say about his dad or their first house here. What he found, however, was more than he could have asked for.

While browsing the web, he came across a link to the Nebraska Historical Society’s archives. There, he found an old picture of his sister titled “Girl with Birthday Cake.”

He was shocked. Neither him, nor his sister, had any idea the photo was there, or how it had ended up there.

The photo, taken on her third birthday, was found seven decades later, just days before Confer celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday.

Confer, who remembers seeing the photo in old albums before, but hadn't seen it in years, was surprised when she heard how her brother had come across it.

"I looked at that photo and thought, 'Oh, she's come a long way,'" Confer said. "I just thought my dad would be so proud."