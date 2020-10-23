 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fans crowd the streets in 1930 outside a Lincoln hotel before a key Nebraska game
View Comments
editor's pick

Fans crowd the streets in 1930 outside a Lincoln hotel before a key Nebraska game

{{featured_button_text}}
1930 game crowd

The scene outside a Lincoln hotel the night before the Nov. 14, 1930, Nebraska-Missouri game.

 History Nebraska

From History Nebraska's social media post today:

"Husker fans are anticipating the start of this season more so than past years, for obvious reasons. But they may not be as excited as fans were 90 years ago. This photo was taken the night before a key Big Six football matchup between Missouri and Nebraska on Nov. 14, 1930.

"Why would home team fans rally at a hotel? More likely the hotel was full of Nebraskans in town to watch the game. In an era of slower travel, an overnight stay in Lincoln would have been necessary for more in-state fans than today.

"The game ended in a 0-0 tie, a lower-scoring contest than the previous year’s 7-7 tie at Missouri. Somehow we think that’s not going to be the case on Saturday."

70 years later, Allen family still has same season tickets at Memorial Stadium
Five things to know about how to step up your gameday look
Three things you should know about building a great gameday tailgate

Husker fans through the years

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News