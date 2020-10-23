Fans crowd the streets in 1930 outside a Lincoln hotel before a key Nebraska game

From History Nebraska's social media post today:

"Husker fans are anticipating the start of this season more so than past years, for obvious reasons. But they may not be as excited as fans were 90 years ago. This photo was taken the night before a key Big Six football matchup between Missouri and Nebraska on Nov. 14, 1930.

"Why would home team fans rally at a hotel? More likely the hotel was full of Nebraskans in town to watch the game. In an era of slower travel, an overnight stay in Lincoln would have been necessary for more in-state fans than today.

"The game ended in a 0-0 tie, a lower-scoring contest than the previous year’s 7-7 tie at Missouri. Somehow we think that’s not going to be the case on Saturday."

