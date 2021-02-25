Cindy Lange-Kubick: Malone Reunions filled with 'laughing and hugging, just like the old days'

“I didn’t know I was living in this section that was segregated,” Wade said. “It dawned on me one day; our parents kept us so busy we didn’t have time to think about it.”

Juanita and Victor McWilliams raised their four children at 19th and S streets, lived in the same house for more than 40 years.

The widow remembers that first reunion in ’84. An awards ceremony, recognition of “certain pillars of the town,” like Kay Thompson, the director of the Malone Center.

“The Malone Center was our favorite meeting place,” she said. “Except for our own homes.”

The divisions were deep in the 1940s and '50s, McWilliams said. The city’s public pool was closed to Blacks. The movie theater in Havelock turned Black children away. McWilliams was one of many parents who looked out for the Malone neighborhood children, said Ed Wimes, who grew up a block from the Malone Center.

“You were raised in a village that took care of you,” Wimes said. “You had this huge family.”

The Malone Center family. The moms down the street. “All of them at one time or another did something, said something to get you back on track.”