Cindy Lange-Kubick: Honoring Uncle Max on a long, difficult trek through the desert

Steve Loftis set off with Uncle Max early Thursday morning.

The Lincoln man left his home on Jade Court at 5 a.m., wearing combat boots and camo and a weighted rucksack, the start of a 26.2-mile trek along south Lincoln trails in honor of Max Lockhart, the uncle he never knew.

A mile away, his neighbor and training buddy, Pat Driver, waited in the dark with a cowbell and a blast of ’80s rock to send him on his way.

He was back on Jade Court at 10:46 a.m. with that bell, ringing Loftis home.

Six months of training and another Bataan Memorial Death March marathon in the books — this one virtual — in memory of Pfc. Max Lockhart, forever 23.

* * *

Loftis grew up in Tekamah, like his Uncle Max before him.

It was a patriotic town, the 69-year-old said Monday. A proud American town.

Loftis believed in serving, too. He joined the Air Force after high school. He became an Army helicopter pilot. He spent four years in active duty and served for more than three decades afterward, mostly in the Nebraska National Guard.