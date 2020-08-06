Cindy Lange-Kubick: Binder filled with Lincoln nurses' life stories back in circulation

Kay in Denver did the same, mailing the binder to Paulette, who mailed it to Delores, who mailed it to Sharyn and, eventually, the letters arrived at Ellie’s in Decatur, whose job it was to return the binder — now filled with new letters — to Ann.

Then they started all over again.

“Take the old letter out and put a new letter in the back,” Kirk says. “Then head off to the post office and get a priority mailbox and off it goes.”

It went on like this through marriages and babies. Through toddlers and kindergartners and high school proms.

Through LBJ and Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and the Bush years, through Clinton and Obama and Trump. (The nurses rarely wrote about politics, by the way.)

“We wrote about our jobs and our kids,” Kirk says. “Now it’s grandkids and great-grandkids.”

They wore out binders and eventually they all retired. (Kirk went from nursing school to the operating room at St. Elizabeth and put away her scrubs in 2000.)

It takes the binder 18 months — sometimes more — to make its way to each nurse and back to Kirk in Lincoln.