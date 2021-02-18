 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Lange-Kubick: After heading north, Phannix became community leader, 'mother, aunt, sister to everyone'
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: After heading north, Phannix became community leader, 'mother, aunt, sister to everyone'

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Rosa Mae Phannix

Rosa Mae Phannix, seen in this photo published on Sept. 9, 1985, in the Lincoln Star. The story accompanying the photo was about a scholarship named in her honor. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Rosa Mae Phannix showed a reporter a lump on her right wrist.

She was retired then, and the lump had been there most of her life. A sorry souvenir of wringing out all those clothes in Alabama.

Growing up — the oldest of five sisters — she worked in the fields from 6 a.m. to midmorning, the story from 1985 said.

“She did wash for pay for the next four hours, returned to the fields until dark and then ironed until after midnight with an iron heated by a wood-burning fire.”

She was Rosa Mae Berry back then, a Black girl who wanted to be a teacher caught in a segregated system that locked down any opportunity.

And when she married Theodore Phannix, she took in sewing; $1.50 a day to add to his wages at the sawmill.

“I’ve had a hard life,” she told the reporter. “But I thank the Lord I’m still here.”

Phannix was telling her story from a sunny first-floor apartment on Vine Street. She sat in front of her sewing machine to have her picture taken, in the news because the Lincoln Chapter of the National Association of Negro Women had named a scholarship in her honor.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln's George Randol helped 'pave a way for Negroes in the film industry'

“If they think I deserve it, I’m thankful,” she said. “I’m doing the best I can, but now I’m going to have to do it better.”

Phannix moved to Nebraska in the years after the Great Depression, her nephew Thomas Curry Jr., said this week. Her father and stepmother followed. So did most of her younger sisters.

“All I know is she took care of my mother and her sisters. They lived with her for a while until they got on their feet.”

She was in Eastern Star, he said. She was big in her church.

She escaped the naked racial hate of Alabama. "Now they say 'yes ma'am and no ma'am' instead of 'n*****, n*****, n*****,'" she told the newspaper.

She didn't let that hate seep into her heart. "I love everybody and I like to help. ... I don't have much education, but I have God in my life."

Phannix didn’t have children of her own, but she raised her sister’s daughter and the grandchildren that came later.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Black history with a coloring book — and the little known story of Andrew Foster

Wherever she went, children called her Momma. “I don’t care if they’re white, black, blue or gray. As long as they’re human, they’re my child,” Phannix said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“She was a mother, aunt, sister to everyone,” said Belinda Shepard-Payne, whose father, Garther Collins, was the pastor at Mount Zion Baptist. “She was an idol to me; I never heard anything bad about Rosa Phannix.”

Phannix lost her husband in the 1960s and didn’t drive, so Shepard-Payne, and her father before her, would give her rides to church and to her job keeping house for a Lincoln family on Sheridan Boulevard.

“She took care of those kids like her own, too.”

Members of Mount Zion still tell stories about the devout member who began serving the church from her earliest days in Lincoln, after she joined and noticed the communion glasses were spotted and started making them sparkle.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Dearest Gene and Linda, I hope you have a wonderful, wonderful life'

She became head deaconess and traveled to Baptist conventions. She sang in the choir, holding onto the piano to keep her steady when she started to move to the music.

She brought tea cakes to church to share and always had sewing supplies in her purse.

“Someone would say, ‘Mrs. Phannix, do you have a needle?’" Shepard-Payne said. "And she would say, ‘Yes, what color of thread do you want?’”

Out came the needle and thread, followed by scissors. A button, if you needed one, she added.

“Still, to this day, we laugh about that.”

Phannix was vice president of the Lincoln Chapter of the NAACP in the 1940s. She was the head of the Malone Center’s Happy Time Club for senior citizens. Secretary of the Malone Neighborhood Council. For a decade, she served on the board of the Lincoln Action Program

“Rosa Mae was a steady, conscientious member,” Doris Scott wrote in a letter to the editor. “A caring advocate for low-income people throughout Lancaster and Saunders counties.”

Lincoln's first Black female police officer: 'I need to be a part of something that makes a difference'

Phannix died in 1992 in Omaha.

Her adopted daughter has passed away, her nephew said. He’d lost touch with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There is no longer a Lincoln Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women. No record of who received the Rosa Phannix Scholarship.

But there is a record of her legacy in a newspaper story from 1985.

The photos on her apartment walls and framed on her dresser — couples in wedding finery and babies in hospital gowns. A clothespin plant holder, a gift from the young son of the family on Sheridan Boulevard.

A pair of sewing machines, scraps of fabric and an ironing board.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: From the Shakespeares, a Voice for and by the Black community in Lincoln

40 MOVIES TO WATCH AND LEARN FROM

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

About the series

Cindy Lange-Kubick is devoting her February columns to members of Lincoln's Black community in honor of Black History Month.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News