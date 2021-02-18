Cindy Lange-Kubick: After heading north, Phannix became community leader, 'mother, aunt, sister to everyone'

Phannix moved to Nebraska in the years after the Great Depression, her nephew Thomas Curry Jr., said this week. Her father and stepmother followed. So did most of her younger sisters.

“All I know is she took care of my mother and her sisters. They lived with her for a while until they got on their feet.”

She was in Eastern Star, he said. She was big in her church.

She escaped the naked racial hate of Alabama. "Now they say 'yes ma'am and no ma'am' instead of 'n*****, n*****, n*****,'" she told the newspaper.

She didn't let that hate seep into her heart. "I love everybody and I like to help. ... I don't have much education, but I have God in my life."

Phannix didn’t have children of her own, but she raised her sister’s daughter and the grandchildren that came later.

Wherever she went, children called her Momma. “I don’t care if they’re white, black, blue or gray. As long as they’re human, they’re my child,” Phannix said.

“She was a mother, aunt, sister to everyone,” said Belinda Shepard-Payne, whose father, Garther Collins, was the pastor at Mount Zion Baptist. “She was an idol to me; I never heard anything bad about Rosa Phannix.”