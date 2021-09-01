Cindy Lange-Kubick: A month too short to hold Black History, March 2, 2018

“I remember him telling me that he didn’t experience discrimination but he also mentioned that he ate his lunch in his car. He didn’t say why but that was troubling to me, a red flag and always stayed with me.”

We know why he ate in his car.

I was put in my place writing these stories with the realization of how narrow my lens can be, how quickly I am to default to white.

And here’s that I know: In a more perfect world, Black history would've gotten a longer month.

In a more perfect world, Black history wouldn't need a month, because these many contributions would be woven into our history books.

But the world isn’t perfect.

And neither are newspaper reporters, whose job it is to document a community in all its multi-hued splendor.

Let me say now, I vow to do better.

And let me also say, I’m not sure how much our city and our country has changed since 1971, when Sue Bowling-Hill, now a grandmother, was a girl who reached high and was judged by the color of her skin.