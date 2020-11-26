Artist left his mark on Lincoln with historic sculptures

The Smoke Signal sculpture was positioned to purposefully face away from the city of Lincoln. Set up on a hill in Pioneers Park, the 15-foot-tall chief is waving a blanket over a fire. Burman even studied the symbolism behind the smoke signals. This chief is showing disdain toward the arrival of the white man.

His work was completed in such a respectful way that local Native American tribes attended the dedication ceremony. Over 100 people from the Sioux, Ponca, Winnebago and Omaha tribes came for the September 1935 dedication. Many arrived on horseback, and many camped at the site.

Burman’s next sculpture honors veterans. War and Victory rises over 30 feet over Antelope Park. This statue is different than many soldier monuments. Crushed marble, similar in sturdiness to limestone, was used for the materials. He had estimated 11 months to complete the project.

Four soldiers circle the base of the statue and represent the four major wars of the United States: The Revolutionary War, Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War 1. Each one is shown in a typical uniform from that time period. Soldiers from Nebraska fought in the last three conflicts. To achieve authenticity, Burman had three models wear uniforms. For the Revolutionary War, he had to use pictures since a uniform was not accessible. The figure at the top represents victory.