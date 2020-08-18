Architect-turned-detective: Mystery of buried blocks under Capitol gardens solved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mystery of the limestone blocks buried underneath the courtyards of the state Capitol has perplexed Matt Hansen since they were first discovered four years ago.

With the help from computer drafting software, a clue buried deep in an old Lincoln newspaper and a collection of photographs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the capitol preservation architect thinks he may have cracked the case.

The stones, quarried along the Platte River and hauled overland to the Capitol site, were likely the foundation for a retaining wall at the top of a terrace that surrounded the second Capitol building finished in the waning days of 1888.

It wasn't until Hansen was able to change his perspective from the trench dug in the courtyards to prepare them for a multimillion-dollar landscaping project to a bird's-eye view of the grounds that he had what he described as "a light bulb moment."

"It bugs you when you don't understand what you're finding, where you're finding it and why," said Hansen, who has been with the Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission since 2010.

"There must have been some reason why we were finding stacks of stones in the courtyard, but I hadn't been able to figure out what the pattern was until the landscape project," he added.