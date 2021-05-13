97 years after his mother's birth, son says her world 'seemed more like fiction than fact'

After she died, the memories came flooding in, Burt Smith said. All the stories she told over the years. The stories she could still tell.

He sat down and wrote his list and he and his brother composed a long obituary, a life story in chapters. Birth. Pre-Teen Years. Marriage and War Years. The Farmer’s Wife. Move to Town. Retirement Years.

“The desire for knowledge never stopped for Lela,” they wrote. “Besides constantly reading the news and magazines, she had a desire to learn new skills.”

She learned to type when she was in her 70s and authored a two-volume cookbook for her kids and grandkids.

Lela and Max both had strokes when they were in their 80s — Max died in 2015.

“Both somewhat disabled, they made a team,” the brothers wrote. “Max doing the housework and Lela doing the talking. Lela said that when Max would say some malapropism or garbled words, when they should have been crying, they laughed instead.”

Dementia stole some of his mom’s reasoning ability those last years, Burt said.

She might think a dream was real. Or she might see a photograph in the paper and think it was one of her kids.