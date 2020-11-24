 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
49 years after the Game of the Century, four unused tickets are a reminder of glory days of Husker football
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

49 years after the Game of the Century, four unused tickets are a reminder of glory days of Husker football

{{featured_button_text}}
Game of Century

Dan Swartz holds the four tickets his father-in-law bought for the Nov. 25, 1971, game against the Sooners in Norman, Okla. Foggy weather prevented the family from flying to the game.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Dan and Caroline Swartz have four tickets to the Game of the Century.

No. 1 Nebraska against No. 2 Oklahoma down in Norman on Nov. 25, 1971.

Back when Bob Devaney strode the sideline in his porkpie hat and Johnny Rodgers ran back punts for acrobatic touchdowns.

Bob Devaney, 1971

Nebraska coach Bob Devaney is congratulated after defeating Oklahoma 35-31 in the Game of the Century in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 25, 1971.

Back before the college football playoffs, when the winner of that Big Eight Conference showdown and storied rivalry would be king and — barring a bowl game catastrophe — the next national champion.

The Huskers prevailed 35-31 that long-ago Thanksgiving day, and the Swartzes, Lincoln Northeast grads living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, witnessed it.

Except they weren’t in their $6 seats in Section 20, Row 44 of Owen Field. They were 450 miles away in Caroline’s parents’ north Lincoln basement.

Her parents — Russell and Elinor Merrill — had bought the tickets to surprise them, the couple said Monday. Caroline and Dan had both graduated from UNL and had moved away for teaching jobs.

They had a 6-year-old daughter and not a lot of extra money in the budget.

But Russell Merrill had been a pilot in the Navy during WWII and made a living as an air-traffic controller, and still had access to a four-seater suitable for a trip south to a football game.

“We were excited, because we didn’t have the wherewithal to go to an away game,” Dan said. “They didn’t pay teachers very much back then.”

Early on gameday, they dropped their daughter off at her Grandma and Grandpa Swartz’s house.

They drove to the Lincoln airport.

The 1970s (Generation Bob): A decade of dominance that featured two national titles and formed the base for the next 30 years

The morning was overcast and foggy. Elinor had her pilot’s license, too, but her health only allowed her co-pilot status and neither of the Merrills had instrument ratings that would allow them to take off in those conditions.

Besides, temperatures were low enough there was a chance the wings could ice over.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“And they weren’t going to take any chances,” Dan said.

But they held out hope as the fog lingered. And lingered.

They waited.

And they waited.

Game of Century

Dan and Caroline Swartz hold four unused tickets, souvenirs from the Game of the Century that their family was unable to attend. The UNL graduates retired to Arizona but remain faithful fans.

“We waited as long as we could,” Caroline said.

Finally, two disappointed couples dressed in red left the airport and converged in a basement rec room.

“You have to understand something,” Dan said. “I followed Nebraska football since I was 5 years old, and if they lost, I was depressed until at least Thursday. There we were watching the game in my in-laws’ basement and holding those four tickets.”

Decades later, Dan found those tickets in an envelope while cleaning out Russell and Elinor’s house after their deaths.

Now they’re tucked away in a safe with their heirlooms in Arizona, where the lifelong Husker fans still fly a Big Red flag on gamedays.

NU CLASSICS#12

Johnny Rodgers (20) gets a block from teammate Joe Blahak (27) along the sideline on a 72-yard punt return for a TD against Oklahoma in the Game of the Century in 1971.

That flag will fly Friday for the Heroes Game against Iowa, not quite the rivalry Oklahoma was, and with not quite the fanfare.

But the lifelong — and faithful — fans will cheer like always.

“They (the Huskers) will be back,” Dan says. “Just wait.”

'The tears just started rolling:' Downtown Y closes doors on 150 years of history
From Osborne to the hot dog guy, these Husker characters captured the hearts of Nebraska fans

GREATEST MOMENTS IN HUSKER HISTORY:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News