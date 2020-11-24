49 years after the Game of the Century, four unused tickets are a reminder of glory days of Husker football

“We were excited, because we didn’t have the wherewithal to go to an away game,” Dan said. “They didn’t pay teachers very much back then.”

Early on gameday, they dropped their daughter off at her Grandma and Grandpa Swartz’s house.

They drove to the Lincoln airport.

The morning was overcast and foggy. Elinor had her pilot’s license, too, but her health only allowed her co-pilot status and neither of the Merrills had instrument ratings that would allow them to take off in those conditions.

Besides, temperatures were low enough there was a chance the wings could ice over.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And they weren’t going to take any chances,” Dan said.

But they held out hope as the fog lingered. And lingered.

They waited.

And they waited.

“We waited as long as we could,” Caroline said.

Finally, two disappointed couples dressed in red left the airport and converged in a basement rec room.