 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow storm aftermath, 1.26

A car is seen stuck in a snow bank Tuesday, a day after Lincoln received more than a foot of snow.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The U.S. Postal Service's slogan, "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …,” is being put to the test this week in Lincoln.

A number of people have reported not getting mail or packages from the Post Office at all this week after the city received nearly 15 inches of snow Monday.

Jim Hogg said he gets the "informed delivery" emails from the Postal Service, and "they showed mail coming on Monday and Tuesday, but none came."

Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski said carriers are delivering where they can, but some streets are just impassable.

Nearly 50% of Lincoln's residential streets have been plowed, city says

"We've had a difficult time getting around the city, just like everyone else," Kowalski said, noting that postal vehicles do not have four-wheel drive.

He didn't have an estimate for how many mail deliveries have been missed, but he said it's the worst he's seen in his career.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I've been the postmaster for 14 years, and we haven't had widespread non-deliveries like this in my tenure," Kowalski said.

The good news is, with the city and its contractor crews likely to finish plowing most if not all remaining residential streets on Wednesday, mail delivery should increase.

14 questions answered on what to expect after Lincoln's record 14-inch January snowfall

"I think today will be much better," Kowalski said. "I fully expect most people will get their mail delivery today."

He said he's been a bit surprised by the lack of people complaining or showing up at Post Office branches looking for mail.

Kowalski noted that it could still be a day or two before everyone gets mail, based on road conditions, especially in areas outside the city where plowing operations take longer.

"I would say please be patient. Our people are working extremely hard," he said. "We'll get everybody their mail as soon as we can and as soon as it's safe to do so."

Storm has Lincoln hospitals scrambling to get employees to work
Snow piles up to 13 inches, setting January record in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits
Local

LPS, UNL cancel Monday classes as snowstorm hits

  • Updated

“This is what I would consider to be a historic event as far as snowfall,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Valley office. “We typically don’t see this kind of snowfall at this time of year.”

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News