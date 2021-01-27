Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service's slogan, "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …,” is being put to the test this week in Lincoln.
A number of people have reported not getting mail or packages from the Post Office at all this week after the city received nearly 15 inches of snow Monday.
Jim Hogg said he gets the "informed delivery" emails from the Postal Service, and "they showed mail coming on Monday and Tuesday, but none came."
Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski said carriers are delivering where they can, but some streets are just impassable.
"We've had a difficult time getting around the city, just like everyone else," Kowalski said, noting that postal vehicles do not have four-wheel drive.
He didn't have an estimate for how many mail deliveries have been missed, but he said it's the worst he's seen in his career.
"I've been the postmaster for 14 years, and we haven't had widespread non-deliveries like this in my tenure," Kowalski said.
The good news is, with the city and its contractor crews likely to finish plowing most if not all remaining residential streets on Wednesday, mail delivery should increase.
"I think today will be much better," Kowalski said. "I fully expect most people will get their mail delivery today."
He said he's been a bit surprised by the lack of people complaining or showing up at Post Office branches looking for mail.
Kowalski noted that it could still be a day or two before everyone gets mail, based on road conditions, especially in areas outside the city where plowing operations take longer.
"I would say please be patient. Our people are working extremely hard," he said. "We'll get everybody their mail as soon as we can and as soon as it's safe to do so."
South Lincoln drone
Watch Now: Doggy fun in the snow
Snow fort
Angel
Buried in snow
Tank
Pictures are of Caleb Morrow (aka the Abominable Snowman ☃️)
Air mattress
Watch Now: Swimming in the snow
Snow day fun
Snow
Snowy hands
Snowman
Piling on the play set
Snow day
Caleb Morrow
Throwing daughter in snow
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.