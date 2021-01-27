Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service's slogan, "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …,” is being put to the test this week in Lincoln.

A number of people have reported not getting mail or packages from the Post Office at all this week after the city received nearly 15 inches of snow Monday.

Jim Hogg said he gets the "informed delivery" emails from the Postal Service, and "they showed mail coming on Monday and Tuesday, but none came."

Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski said carriers are delivering where they can, but some streets are just impassable.

"We've had a difficult time getting around the city, just like everyone else," Kowalski said, noting that postal vehicles do not have four-wheel drive.

He didn't have an estimate for how many mail deliveries have been missed, but he said it's the worst he's seen in his career.

"I've been the postmaster for 14 years, and we haven't had widespread non-deliveries like this in my tenure," Kowalski said.

The good news is, with the city and its contractor crews likely to finish plowing most if not all remaining residential streets on Wednesday, mail delivery should increase.